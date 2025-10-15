Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates slide into the Microsoft Store

The day has come and gone: Microsoft no longer supports Windows 10 for users who are not signed up for Extended Security Updates. Much has been made of the price and availability of these updates, including the difference between the EU – where they are free – and the rest of the world.

There are various ways to access and sign up for Extended Security Updates (ESU), and Microsoft has just added a new one. It is now possible to access the ESU program via the Microsoft Store – but there is no change to pricing.

For $29.99, Microsoft will continue to provide you with security updates for Windows 10, and the arrival of a sign-up option in the Microsoft Store is indicative of Microsoft’s management of the whole Windows 10 death. This is an option that could have been made available to people a good while ago, but Microsoft has chosen to wait until the very last minute to make things easier for people.

The description for the Windows 10 Consumer Extended Security Updates listing in the Microsoft Store reads:

If you need more time before moving to a new Windows 11 or Copilot+ PC, the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program will help protect your Windows 10 device through October 13, 2026.

There is nothing special about the Microsoft Store version of the signup process – and there are ways to avoid the fee within it – but it is good to see that the company is giving Windows 10 hangers on more choice.