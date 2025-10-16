AI delivers time gains but people are still key to productivity

Workers say they are saving an average of two hours per day thanks to AI use. But these perceptions of productivity gains are at odds with the reality experienced by many organisations according to a new report.

A study from the Adecco Group draws on insights from 37,500 workers across 31 countries and 21 industries. It finds confidence in AI usage has surged, with a staggering 71 percent of respondents suggesting that nothing holds them back from using AI, a significant jump from 19 percent in 2024.

More than three-quarters of employees say AI enables them to perform tasks previously out of reach, and nearly three-quarters report that AI has already changed or will soon change the skills and activities required in their roles.

Uncertainty remains, however, while 76 percent anticipate that AI will create new jobs and 70 percent expect job re-architecture, 23 percent fear job loss and seek reassurance. Workers who understand how AI affects their role -- and how their work connects to company strategy -- are far more likely to stay, even as privacy concerns climb to 44 percent.

Denis Machuel, chief executive officer of the Adecco Group, says, “AI is now a daily reality with workers’ optimism about its potential increasing. However, technology in itself is not enough to drive change -- people remain at the heart of every transformation. To turn efficiency into business impact, leaders must also invest in training and engagement to unlock value. Organizations must ensure that employees have the confidence and know-how to engage meaningfully with AI. When used strategically, AI can be powerful and ultimately empowers individuals, strengthens trust and creates better work environments for everyone.”

The report finds that leaders and managers are more comfortable with AI agents than entry-level staff, highlighting the need for transparent communication and ethical guardrails. Future ready workers who have a strong understanding of their impact and take ownership of their skills development, trust AI more than their peers, demonstrating that clarity and involvement are key to building confidence.

Machuel adds, “Organizations must understand that AI adoption is no longer optional -- it is a strategic imperative. Investing in transparent governance, ethical frameworks and continuous upskilling is the only way to unlock sustainable productivity gains while maintaining trust. All this must be carried out with people at the heart of the strategy. As the workplace continues to evolve, collaboration between employers and employees, empowered by technology, will be key to building a resilient and future-ready workforce.”

You can get the full report from the Adecco site.

Image credit: Tongsupatman/Dreamstime.com