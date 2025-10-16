ARC ON·EAR brings studio-accurate sound to headphones

IK Multimedia has released ARC ON·EAR, a portable system that corrects the sound of headphones and recreates how music feels on studio monitors. The small DAC and headphone amplifier gives engineers and producers a way to hear an honest mix anywhere, without relying on extra software or plug-ins.

Mixing with headphones can be tricky. Even the best pairs can push certain tones too hard or make the stereo field seem wider than it really is. ARC ON·EAR deals with that by adjusting how supported models respond, creating a balanced image that feels closer to sitting in front of real speakers.

SEE ALSO: Bose releases second-gen QuietComfort Ultra Headphones with lossless audio and longer battery life

Every set of headphones shapes sound in its own way. ARC ON·EAR uses measured calibration profiles built from lab-grade tests to even those differences out. The same amplifier design is used for both testing and playback, which keeps the sound steady from one pair of headphones to another.

It also recreates the way monitors behave in a real control room. Rather than relying on artificial reverbs, the system uses physical modeling to rebuild the sense of space and depth found in well-treated studios. That gives mixes a natural feel and helps producers make choices they can trust later.

The device offers over twenty studio and fifteen multimedia listening profiles. Users can flip through these to hear how a track might play on various speakers or devices, saving time when checking how a mix will translate outside the studio.

ARC ON·EAR setup

Setup happens through the ARC ON·EAR control app. Once everything’s stored, the unit runs on its own for around four hours per charge. The app lets users tweak the tone, save up to five setups, and change the control button to suit their workflow.

Inside, it runs on a 32-bit ESS SABRE converter with a low-distortion amplifier and a digitally managed analog volume control. The design keeps playback clean and detailed while cutting noise to a minimum. USB-C and analog inputs make it easy to use with laptops, interfaces, or portable players.

IK Multimedia says more headphone profiles and firmware updates are planned, so ARC ON·EAR will remain current as new models appear.

ARC ON·EAR is priced at $249.99 as an introductory offer and includes the hardware, software, cables, and carrying pouch.

What do you think about ARC ON·EAR? Let us know in the comments.