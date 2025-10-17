Forgotten your Google Account password? There are new recovery tools you can use

Getting locked out of an account because of a forgotten password can be a very troubling experience – and it is something that always seems to happen at the most stressful and inconvenient moments imaginable.

To help with this, Google has just announced a series of security related tools, including new account recovery options. Among these is the ability to create recovery contacts so you can “phone a friend” if you get locked out.

The account recovery tools are included in a raft of security tools Google has revealed, primarily aimed at helping to prevent people from falling victim to scams.

Writing in a blog post about the new ways in which account recovery can be achieved, Google says:

We’re continually rolling out security enhancements as part of our broader effort to strengthen Google Account access and keep scammers out, but we understand compromises happen. According to a study we did with Morning Consult, about 4 in 5 consumers globally are worried about losing access to all their online accounts through a hack. That's why we're expanding our recovery tools to help eligible personal account holders quickly and securely regain access with less frustration. These updates layer on existing recovery methods, creating a strong safety net when you need more options.

The first options is Recovery Contacts, and it is quite similar to account recovery methods used by other companies.

Google explains:

You can now set up Recovery Contacts. Today, we’re introducing Recovery Contacts, a new safety feature for eligible personal Google Accounts that allows you to designate trusted friends or family members as Recovery Contacts. If you're locked out due to a forgotten password, lost passkey device, or account compromise, these contacts can help verify your identity, providing a simple and secure way to regain access when standard recovery methods fail. You’ll find Recovery Contacts under Security in your Google Account, which has been newly redesigned to make managing your personal information easier.

This is not the only new way to regain account to your Google Account as rhe company goes on to say:

You can now regain access with your mobile number. We understand phones get lost, stolen or broken and don’t want to add losing access to your Google Account to the headache. To make recovery on a new Android device easier, we’re introducing Google's Sign in with Mobile Number, which automatically identifies your accounts using your phone number. All you need is the lock-screen passcode from your previous device for verification, no password needed. We are introducing this gradually worldwide — watch for it on a phone near you.

Check out the full security blog post here.