Honor unveils Magic8 series, its first 'self-evolving AI' smartphones

Honor Magic8 Pro

Honor has launched its new Magic8 smartphone series in China, introducing a range of AI-driven features designed to improve imaging, performance, and everyday usability. And while the name might remind you of the fortune-telling toy of a similar name, Honor’s Magic8 is more interested in predicting your habits than your future.

The Magic8 and Magic8 Pro are what Honor describes, somewhat worryingly, as “Self-Evolving AI Devices.” That doesn’t mean they’ll become sentient over time while jammed in your pocket, but rather can learn from user behavior to automate everyday tasks and anticipate actions.

At the heart of this is the updated YOYO Agent, Honor’s on-device AI system, which can apparently handle more than 3,000 different scenarios, from sorting photos and drafting summaries to sending messages and reminders.

The AI Button on the side of the phone allows users to activate YOYO directly for quick functions, including launching video calls or capturing photos. The assistant can also analyze data from photos, chats, and documents through YOYO Memories, to provide personal recommendations.

Magic8 -- outlook good

The two devices use the new AiMAGE Camera System. The Magic8 Pro features a 200MP Ultra Night Telephoto camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor and f/2.6 aperture, aimed at improving low-light clarity and zoom detail. Honor says its AI anti-shake system allows users to capture stable telephoto shots without additional equipment. The series also introduces Magic Color, an AI-based color engine that adjusts tones using deep learning to deliver consistent color output across photo and video modes.

Performance is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which supports GPU-NPU AI super-resolution to improve frame rates and image quality in mobile gaming. Honor claims the feature can raise gameplay performance from 60fps at 850p to 120fps at 1080p in compatible titles, but your mileage my vary.

The Magic8 Pro houses a 7,200mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 120W wired and 80W wireless charging. Three E2 power management chips work with AI to optimise thermal balance and battery health.

Both devices run MagicOS 10, offering cross-platform compatibility with Android, HarmonyOS, iOS, and Windows. The OS sports a translucent visual design, featuring adaptive light effects and adjustable transparency for icons and widgets. Honor says the goal is to make content clearer and more comfortable to view across different lighting conditions.

Durability has been improved with SGS-certified drop resistance and IP68/69/69K protection ratings so the devices are more resistant to shocks, dust, and water exposure.

In addition to launching the two new smartphones, Honor also previewed its upcoming concept device, the Honor Robot Phone. Part of the company’s Alpha Plan, it combines AI-driven multimodal control with robotic functionality and handheld imaging technology. Honor described it as a step toward developing new categories of AI-enabled devices.

The Magic8 Series is available in Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan, Black, and Glacier White. Pre-orders have begun in China with pricing starting RMB 4,499 (around $625) for the Magic8 and RMB 5,699 (around $790) for the Magic8 Pro.

International availability is expected later this year, although exactly when, only the Magic8 could tell you -- ask again later.

What do you think about the Honor Magic8 Series? Let us know in the comments.

