Meta is discontinuing Windows and Mac Messenger apps

Meta has confirmed that the Windows and Mac versions of its Messenger desktop app are to be discontinued. While no reason has been given for the deprecation, the company is probably trying to cut back on the number of products it has to develop and support.

There are just two months to go until the Messenger desktop apps cease to function, and users should start to see notifications to this effect when they log in.

First reported by Appleinsider, the change means that users of the desktop apps will have to switch to using Messenger from within Facebook. Meta did not make a big annuouncement about the killing off of the apps, but it was spotted in a support article:

What’s happening to the Messenger app on desktop? The Messenger app for Mac is being deprecated. After deprecation, you won’t be able to log into this app and will be automatically redirected to use Facebook website for messaging. Will I get notified about this change? Yes. If you’re using the Messenger desktop apps, you’ll get an in-app notification once the deprecation process begins. You will have 60 days to use the Mac Messenger app before it is fully deprecated.

Once the 60 days are over, you’ll be blocked from using the Mac Messenger app. We encourage you to delete the app since it will no longer be usable. Will my chat history be saved? Yes, as long as you take the necessary steps. Users who haven’t enabled secure storage in Messenger should turn on secure storage and setup a PIN from their desktop app to save their chat history before moving to the web version.

to save their chat history before moving to the web version. Once you transition to Facebook.com, your chat history will be available on all platforms. To check if you already have secure storage turned on: Click above your profile photo. Click Privacy & safety, then click End-to-end encrypted chats. Click Message storage, then check if Turn on secure storage is turned on. What should I do if I have a Messenger-only account? If you currently use Messenger without a Facebook account, you will be redirected to Messenger.com, where you can still log in without creating a Facebook account.

Meta has also confirmed the impending closures to TechCrunch.

Is this a closure that will inconvenience you? Why will you miss having a desktop app through which to use Messenger?

Image credit: MMollaretti / depositphotos