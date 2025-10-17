Mozilla commits to updating Firefox on Windows 10

Microsoft may have all but abandoned Windows 10, but this is not true of its users. There are still millions of Windows 10 systems in use around the world, causing security concerns for many. But not all software developers are turning their backs on Windows 10 – Mozilla included.

The company has announced that “Firefox will continue to support Windows 10 for the foreseeable future”.

This is undeniably good news for users of Mozilla’s web browser as it means that Firefox will continue to receive security updates – unlike the Windows 10 operating system. In treating Windows 10 users the same as Windows 11 users, Mozilla is helping to create a more equal environment when it comes to security.

Announcing its plans, Mozilla says:

If you remain on Windows 10, you will continue to get the same updates to Firefox you do today, with all of our latest feature improvements and bug fixes. This includes our commitment to resolve security vulnerabilities as rapidly as we can, sometimes in less than 24 hours, with special security updates. Windows 10 remains a primary platform for Firefox users. Unlike older versions of Windows like Windows 7 and 8, where Mozilla is only offering security updates to Firefox, Windows 10 will get the latest and greatest features and bug fixes just like users on Windows 11.

But then the Mozilla maker weighs in on the whole Windows 10 vs Windows 11 debate, offering its opinion about what people should do. It says:

While Mozilla will continue to deliver the latest updates to Firefox on Windows 10, security online also requires continued updates from Microsoft to Windows 10 itself, and to the many other software and devices that you use on your Windows 10 computer. That’s why we recommend upgrading to Windows 11 if your computer supports it. You can find out if your PC can run Windows 11 and upgrade to it for free from your Windows update settings. With this option, when you start up Windows 11 for the first time you’ll find that Firefox is still installed, and all of your data and settings are just like you left them. If your computer cannot run Windows 11, or you wish to remain on Windows 10 for other reasons, your next best option is to make sure you’re getting “extended security updates” from Microsoft.

Using the process of upgrading from Windows 10 to Windows 11 as a hook, Mozilla says that the browser’s Firefox sync feature not only helps to make it easier to work on multiple devices, but also when switching operating systems.

Towards the end of the announcement blog post, Mozilla makes it clear that support for Firefox on Windows 10 will continue for quite some time to come: