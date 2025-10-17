OPPO announces global launch of Find X9 and Find X9 Pro smartphones with new camera system and larger batteries

OPPO Find X9

OPPO will launch its new Find X9 and Find X9 Pro smartphones globally on October 28th, following their initial debut in China. The pair introduce upgraded imaging systems developed with Hasselblad, larger batteries, and OPPO’s latest ColorOS 16 software.

The two devices feature the Hasselblad Master Camera System powered by the company’s LUMO Image Engine, which combines optical tuning and computational processing for more accurate colors and improved low-light results. The Find X9 Pro adds a 200MP telephoto camera developed jointly with Hasselblad.

Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OPPO, said, “With Find X Series, OPPO continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in mobile imaging, uniting industry-leading hardware with state-of-the-art computational photography. Together with Hasselblad, we are taking a monumental leap forward in imaging quality with Find X9 Series. Combined with a refined design, extraordinary battery life, and the fast and smooth ColorOS 16, Find X9 Series is set to redefine the flagship experience and inspire a new era of creativity with mobile devices.”

The Find X9 features a 6.59-inch flat display, while the Pro model expands to 6.78 inches. They have symmetrical bezels measuring 1.15mm and a matte glass back framed by aluminum. The Find X9 is available in Titanium Grey, Space Black, and Velvet Red, while the Find X9 Pro comes in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal.

The two devices are powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor built on a 3nm process. The Find X9 includes a 7025mAh silicon-carbon battery, and the Pro model houses a 7500mAh version.

Video capabilities reach up to 4K at 120fps with Dolby Vision recording, and include professional options such as LOG recording with ACES support, Stage Mode for low-light performance, and AI Sound Focus for improved clarity when recording live events.

Find X9’s Android-based ColorOS 16 operating system introduces interface improvements, smoother animation, and AI tools such as Portrait Glow.

Global pricing has not yet been confirmed but in China, the Find X9 retails for around ¥4,399 (roughly $617), with the Find X9 Pro priced from ¥5,299 (around $744).

