Other World Computing announces new accessories for Apple's new M5 MacBook and iPad Pro

Other World Computing Thunderbolt Hub

Following Apple’s launch of its new M5-powered MacBook Pro and iPad Pro yesterday, Other World Computing has announced a range of docks and external drives built to work with the updated products.

The company says the accessories expand connection and storage options for users adopting Apple’s latest chip generation.

The lineup includes updated hubs and portable SSDs compatible with Thunderbolt and USB4, and add extra ports or external capacity for users who edit media, connect multiple displays, or move large files between systems.

At the entry level, the OWC Thunderbolt Hub, priced at $128.99, offers three Thunderbolt 4 ports and one USB port for connecting displays and external drives.

The Thunderbolt Go Dock sits at $249.99 and adds three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet for desktop setups.

For users who work on the move, the USB-C Travel Dock costs $49.99 and combines video output, file transfer, and up to 100W of power pass-through from a single USB-C connection.

Other World Computing SSDs

OWC has also expanded its portable SSD range. The Express 1M2 enclosure supports up to 8.0TB of storage and starts at $119.99, offering users the choice of building their own drive or purchasing a ready-to-run model, while the Envoy Pro FX, priced from at $199.99, runs from 480GB to 4.0TB and delivers transfer speeds up to 2800MB/s over Thunderbolt or USB.

The Envoy Pro Elektron, from $129.99 for capacities between 480GB and 4TB, provides a smaller, solid-state option for mobile editing or backup work. The Envoy Pro mini, starting at $94.99 and available up to 2TB, promises SSD performance in a thumb drive-sized format.

“Apple just took a big step forward in performance and on-device AI,” said Larry O’Connor, founder and CEO of Other World Computing. “Our mission is to make that intelligence and power easy to use everywhere. With OWC hubs and docks, users can plug in everything they need or want, and then some. And with OWC storage, users get the smartest way to scale capacity, without overpaying, while enjoying unrivaled performance and reliability.”

The new range of products are available to order now through OWC’s online store and other resellers.

What do you think about OWC’s new lineup for M5-powered Macs and iPads? Let us know in the comments.

Other World Computing announces new accessories for Apple's new M5 MacBook and iPad Pro

