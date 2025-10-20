Amazon Web Services outage takes down Duolingo, Snapchat, Roblox and other major sites

Serious issues with Amazon Web Services (AWS) have rendered a number of big-name apps and services inaccessible. The likes of Fortnite, Roblox, Duolingo, Ring and many more have been suffering as a result of the problems.

The issues first came to light thanks to spikes in reports to Downdetector, but Amazon Web Services has also acknowledged a series of errors. The problems affect multiple AWS services, and the severity of disruption is high.

It is the North Virginia data center that is experiencing issues, but the ripple effect is being felt all over the world. Amazon Web Services says that only the Amazon DynamoDB service is disrupted, but dozen of services are impacted by the problem, including:

AWS Batch

AWS Config

AWS Database Migration Service

AWS Elemental

AWS Global Accelerator

AWS IAM Identity Center

AWS Identity and Access Management

AWS Lambda

AWS Network Firewall

AWS Private Certificate Authority

AWS Secrets Manager

AWS Security Token Service

AWS Support API

AWS Support Center

AWS Systems Manager

AWS VPCE PrivateLink

Amazon API Gateway

Amazon CloudFront

Amazon CloudWatch

Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud

Amazon Elastic Container Registry

Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service

Amazon FSx

Amazon Interactive Video Service

Amazon Kinesis Data Streams

Amazon MQ

Amazon Q Business

Amazon SageMaker

Amazon Simple Queue Service

Amazon VPC Lattice

On the AWS Health Dashboard, the company has provided the following timeline of events:

Increased Error Rates and Latencies Oct 20 12:11 AM PDT We are investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region. We will provide another update in the next 30-45 minutes.

We are investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region. We will provide another update in the next 30-45 minutes. Oct 20 12:51 AM PDT We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue may also be affecting Case Creation through the AWS Support Center or the Support API. We are actively engaged and working to both mitigate the issue and understand root cause. We will provide an update in 45 minutes, or sooner if we have additional information to share.

We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue may also be affecting Case Creation through the AWS Support Center or the Support API. We are actively engaged and working to both mitigate the issue and understand root cause. We will provide an update in 45 minutes, or sooner if we have additional information to share. Oct 20 1:26 AM PDT We can confirm significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region as well. During this time, customers may be unable to create or update Support Cases. Engineers were immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue, and fully understanding the root cause. We will continue to provide updates as we have more information to share, or by 2:00 AM.

The top of the Downdetector page shows a banner which reads:

User reports indicate issues at Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the US-East-1 region. These problems are impacting multiple services that depend on AWS infrastructure. We’re monitoring the situation: check your local Downdetector site for the latest updates.

No details have been provided about the cause of the problems, and there is not yet a timeline for when normal service will be restored.

Image credit: Waingro / Dreamstime.com