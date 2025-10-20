Amazon Web Services outage takes down Duolingo, Snapchat, Roblox and other major sites
Serious issues with Amazon Web Services (AWS) have rendered a number of big-name apps and services inaccessible. The likes of Fortnite, Roblox, Duolingo, Ring and many more have been suffering as a result of the problems.
The issues first came to light thanks to spikes in reports to Downdetector, but Amazon Web Services has also acknowledged a series of errors. The problems affect multiple AWS services, and the severity of disruption is high.
It is the North Virginia data center that is experiencing issues, but the ripple effect is being felt all over the world. Amazon Web Services says that only the Amazon DynamoDB service is disrupted, but dozen of services are impacted by the problem, including:
- AWS Batch
- AWS Config
- AWS Database Migration Service
- AWS Elemental
- AWS Global Accelerator
- AWS IAM Identity Center
- AWS Identity and Access Management
- AWS Lambda
- AWS Network Firewall
- AWS Private Certificate Authority
- AWS Secrets Manager
- AWS Security Token Service
- AWS Support API
- AWS Support Center
- AWS Systems Manager
- AWS VPCE PrivateLink
- Amazon API Gateway
- Amazon CloudFront
- Amazon CloudWatch
- Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud
- Amazon Elastic Container Registry
- Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service
- Amazon FSx
- Amazon Interactive Video Service
- Amazon Kinesis Data Streams
- Amazon MQ
- Amazon Q Business
- Amazon SageMaker
- Amazon Simple Queue Service
- Amazon VPC Lattice
On the AWS Health Dashboard, the company has provided the following timeline of events:
Increased Error Rates and Latencies
- Oct 20 12:11 AM PDT We are investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region. We will provide another update in the next 30-45 minutes.
- Oct 20 12:51 AM PDT We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue may also be affecting Case Creation through the AWS Support Center or the Support API. We are actively engaged and working to both mitigate the issue and understand root cause. We will provide an update in 45 minutes, or sooner if we have additional information to share.
- Oct 20 1:26 AM PDT We can confirm significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region as well. During this time, customers may be unable to create or update Support Cases. Engineers were immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue, and fully understanding the root cause. We will continue to provide updates as we have more information to share, or by 2:00 AM.
The top of the Downdetector page shows a banner which reads:
User reports indicate issues at Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the US-East-1 region. These problems are impacting multiple services that depend on AWS infrastructure. We’re monitoring the situation: check your local Downdetector site for the latest updates.
No details have been provided about the cause of the problems, and there is not yet a timeline for when normal service will be restored.
Image credit: Waingro / Dreamstime.com