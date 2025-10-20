PowerToys update throws users into mode switching confusion

New versions of PowerToys are always eagerly received, especially when there are new utilities to explore. This was certainly the case with the release of PowerToys v0.95 last week, but in addition to the excitement there has also been confusion.

With PowerToys v.0.95, Microsoft added a new module called Light Switch. Designed to automatically switch Windows between Light Mode and Dark Mode, it is a tool that addressed an issue for many people. So where does the confusion come from? Light Switch is enabled by default.

Now this is a little unusual. With Light Switch dramatically changing the appearance of Windows based on the time of day, to have it default to being enabled is a strange choice. There are various reasons for not wanting to enable such a feature by default, not least of which is that there is a very strong chance of making changes that a user does not want, or does not understand.

And this is precisely what has happened here.

While many PowerToys users are very careful about reading release notes and paying attention to what is new in each update, this is certainly not true of all users. And this is why when Windows users started to complain that their system was switching between Light Mode and Dark Mode without then doing anything, it took a while to determine what was going on.

But, as the above make clear, we know that PowerToys is to blame.

There is even a post (first spotted by Windows Latest) on GitHub about the issue. Jiří Polášek writes: “Light switch: switching modes shouldn't be enabled by default”.

There is a slightly sarcastic tone to what amounts to a bug report, but it remains factually correct. It explains:

Steps to reproduce 1. Update PowerToys. 2. Be hit by a burst of light. Expected Behavior The Light Switch won't change user settings without getting permission first. Actual Behavior Light Switch took over without a sound. Sure, there's a big "What's New" with a flashy banner, but who actually reads that? ;)

Responses to the post make it clear that other people were surprised by Windows suddenly changing modes, with one respondent saying:

Similar to the comments above, i spent almost one hour trying to find out what could possibly set Windows from dark mode to light mode all by itself, and what switches back to the light theme when i manually set the dark theme. On my OLED monitor, it's crucial to use dark theme everywhere, yet within ten seconds, it would always reset back to light mode! Finally i find out it's this "Light Switch" thing which i have not enabled at all! I honestly thought about uninstalling PowerToys altogether over this, but that's irrational, instead i take the time to complain here: THIS WAS HIGHLY ANNOYING! Who green-lit this to become the default...

Another reads:

This is truly insane default behavior. I also wasted quite a bit of time trying to figure out why my system theme would reset every minute or two back to light mode. This CANNOT be enabled by default.

Pleasingly, everything is all in hand. A member of the PowerToys development teams writes:

Hello all, this is Jaylyn from the PowerToys team. We never intended to have Light Switch be turned on by default - this is actually a bug and we are working on a fix rolling out ASAP. Thanks for reporting and sorry for any confusion this may have caused! UPDATE: Hotfix is currently in review: #42434

It is not clear when this fix will be ready, but the PowerToys team tends to work quickly so it is unlikely to be long.