Apple decides to let users control Liquid Glass transparency

No Comments
Liquid Glass controls

Any major visual change to software is likely to result in a mixed reaction – this is certainly true of the Liquid Glass transparency effect Apple introduced into its desktop and mobile operating system recently.

Apple is a company that prides itself on producing designs that balance beauty with utility, so it was probably surprised when users complained about Liquid Glass. Not willing to give in entirely and allow users to switch the effect off completely, Apple has relented a little, introducing controls to change the intensity of the look.

The change has been spotted in the latest beta releases of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS 26.1. MacRumors noticed a new Liquid Glass control setting which gives the option of choosing between a Clear or Tinted look for the effect.

The default look for Liquid Glass is Clear, but Apple has noted that some people have expressed a preference for something more opaque. Accessible by heading to Settings > Display and Brightness in iOS or iPadOS, or System Settings > Appearance in macOS, users are presented with a simple choice between the two options.

While it would have been good for Apple to have given users great control over the look of the operating system – perhaps with a slider to move to a look somewhere between the two extremes – it remains a rare concession from Apple that it did not take the right approach to start with.

With Apple having introduced this change because of user feedback, it remains to be seen how beta testers react to the level of control the company has decided to give them over things. The way Apple approaches beta testing means that it is hard to predict when these new options could make their way to all users, or what the possibility is of it being dropped altogether.

Image credit: MacRumors

Tags: , , , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Apple decides to let users control Liquid Glass transparency

Google Wallet is getting a Live Updates feature for your tickets

Smaller businesses turn to messaging platforms to engage customers

How AI is driving email phishing and how to beat the threat [Q&A]

Amazon Web Services outage takes down Duolingo, Snapchat, Roblox and other major sites

WhatsApp is working on a new way to cut down on spam

Google is retiring Privacy Sandbox

Most Commented Stories

Apple, predictably, thinks Windows 10 users should move to macOS – here’s why

14 Comments

Microsoft is making every PC an AI PC with new Hey Copilot voice command

13 Comments

Windows 11 installation no longer lets you skip creating a Microsoft Account

10 Comments

Nearly a third of US and UK consumers plan to switch internet providers, survey finds

6 Comments

CCleaner 7 debuts with redesigned interface and smarter cleanup tools

5 Comments

AdGuard Ad Blocker lands in the Microsoft Store

4 Comments

Microsoft makes Windows 10 ESU completely free... for a year... for some

3 Comments

Microsoft brings new Start menu experience to Windows 11 Insiders

3 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.