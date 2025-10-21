Casio unveils ring-sized G-SHOCK with full shock resistance and water protection

Clearly following the old adage that good things come in small packages, Casio has introduced the DWN-5600, a new addition to its G-SHOCK lineup that shrinks the iconic watch down to a ring-sized form, without compromising the brand’s signature durability.

Modeled after the classic 5600 series, which carries the original G-SHOCK design, the DWN-5600’s case measures just 23.4mm x 20mm with a thickness of 7.5mm.

Casio compresses G-SHOCK durability

Despite being a tenth of the size, the miniature timepiece maintains shock resistance and 200-meter water resistance while measuring roughly one-tenth the size of a standard G-SHOCK watch.

Casio achieved this by shrinking the size of internal components, including the battery, and arranging them via high-density mounting technology to preserve strength and function within the tiny space.

Through precise injection molding, the bezel and band offer the same texture and contours of full-size G-SHOCK models. In addition, the buttons, buckle, and case back use the same stainless steel materials found in the wrist-worn versions.

Despite its diminutive dimensions, the DWN-5600 retains the same digital display layout that will be familiar to G-SHOCK owners.

The six-digit LCD shows hours, minutes, and seconds, while additional features include a full calendar, LED backlight, and stopwatch. The dual-time display means users can check two time zones simultaneously, which is quite impressive for a device that fits on a finger.

The resin band uses traditional G-SHOCK adjustment holes to fit different ring sizes. The design goal was to keep the miniature model functional while remaining true to the original G-SHOCK identity.

Each DWN-5600 arrives in a collector-style package with a G-logo display stand that highlights the piece as both a novelty and a functional accessory.

The model is available in three color options: black, red and yellow.

Although it’s intended primarily as a collectible, it’s fully functional and offers durability, water resistance, and precision timekeeping, on an unexpectedly small scale. Check pricing and availability here.

What do you think about Casio's ring-sized G-SHOCK? Let us know in the comments.