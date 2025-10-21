ESET brings its ransomware protection to home and small business users

ESET has added new ransomware recovery and scam protection capabilities to its consumer and small business products. The security firm's latest offerings, ESET HOME Security and ESET Small Business Security, bring its enterprise-grade Ransomware Remediation feature to homes and small offices for the first time.

Ransomware incidents remain among the most damaging forms of cybercrime worldwide. ESET’s Ransomware Remediation system automatically creates encrypted backups when a threat is detected, so that users can restore any affected files once the attack has been neutralized, hopefully minimizing downtime and data loss.

Scam protection has also been expanded in response to the growing range of fraud attempts targeting individuals and small operations. The new system can identify and block scam attempts across a wide variety of channels, including SMS, email, phone calls, URLs, QR codes, and malicious files. It adds protection against attacks that may not rely on malware but instead use social engineering to deceive users.

Viktória Ivanová, Vice President of Consumer and IoT Segment at ESET, said the company’s focus is on adapting its security tools to current threats.

“Heightened scam protection, added Ransomware Remediation, and multiple privacy protection improvements make both ESET consumer and SOHO offerings robust, all-in-one solutions for households and Small Office/Home Offices seeking reliable security that has low impact on performance and is easy to use,” Ivanová said.

For Windows users, ESET has added several privacy and browser protections. A new Microphone Monitor alerts users if an application tries to access the microphone without permission. The Website Security Inspector scans rendered HTML to detect hidden malicious code and phishing attempts that may not be visible at the network level.

The company has also updated its macOS software with features such as device control, HTTPS and HTTP/3 support, and compatibility with the latest macOS version, 26 Tahoe. Device control allows users to restrict access to external hardware like USB drives, helping prevent unauthorized data transfers or infections from removable media.

ESET’s security suite now includes VPN access for Premium users, offering encrypted browsing and an additional layer of privacy.

The ESET HOME management platform has also been improved to simplify how families and small businesses manage device protection, monitoring the security status of multiple systems from a single dashboard.

ESET’s new consumer and small business offerings are available across Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS, and can also protect Windows servers used in small office environments.

What do you think about ESET bringing enterprise-level ransomware protection to home and small business users? Let us know in the comments.