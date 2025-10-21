Opera brings deep research capabilities to its Neon AI browser

Opera is expanding its recently launched AI browser with a new Deep Research Agent to perform more complex research and analysis directly in the software.

The new agent, called ODRA, joins Opera Neon’s growing lineup of built-in AI systems and is part of the Norwegian browser maker’s plan to make agentic browsing more practical for everyday use.

Neon began rolling out three weeks ago as a subscription-based browser for people who use AI in their daily workflow, and combines web browsing features with structured workspaces and agentic actions. Users can move between research, writing, and planning without the need to switch platforms.

Each project is managed inside a Task, which keeps context isolated, allowing Neon’s AI features to operate across multiple pages and conversations at once.

ODRA extends this by focusing on deep web research. It can break a question into smaller parts, process them through several AI models, and combine the results into a (hopefully) coherent summary.

Opera’s AI engine can work with different large language models, including those from Google and OpenAI, and its server-side architecture allows several research threads to run in parallel.

ODRA testing

ODRA has already performed well in benchmark testing, Opera reports, with internal evaluations based on the DeepResearch Bench test saying it delivers some of the most accurate results among comparable research agents.

ODRA is the fourth AI agent inside Neon, joining Chat, Make, and Do.

“The idea we are working on is what we internally call Symphony -- an orchestration layer that fundamentally changes how users interact with multiple AI agents,” Krystian Kolondra, EVP of browsers at Opera, said. “Instead of having users figure out each agent individually, we are creating a unified intelligence layer where one master AI helps manage all these different agents.”

The idea isn't just to simplify things.

“This isn't just about reducing confusion, it's about amplifying human capability,” Kolondra added. “When you have 50 specialized agents at your disposal, you shouldn't need to remember what each one does. You should just express your intent, and the system should orchestrate the solution.”

Opera Neon’s early access phase is currently invite-only, with wider availability expected soon.

What do you think about Opera adding a Deep Research Agent to Neon? Let us know in the comments.