Ransomware payments hit record highs as threats get harder to detect

No Comments
Ransomware key cash

The frequency of ransomware attacks has dropped from eight incidents per organization to five or six incidents in the last year, but at the same time the average ransomware payment has surged by more than a million dollars, from $2.5M to $3.6M.

A new Global Threat Landscape report from ExtraHop, based on research by Censuswide, finds threat actors are shifting away from broad, indiscriminate attacks to a more targeted approach that yields better results.

As IT environments grow increasingly complex and attack surfaces expand, threat actors are able to capitalize on blind spots, spending more time inside an organization to cause greater damage and achieve higher payouts.

Organizations are taking more than two weeks to respond to and contain a security alert. This delay in response can give attackers time to maximize damage, with the research showing organizations experience an average downtime of more than 37 hours after an incident occurs.

Respondents say the public cloud (53.8 percent), third-party services and integrations (43.7 percent), and generative AI applications (41.87 percent) pose the most significant cybersecurity risks to their organization.

The tactics attackers are using to gain network access vary, with the traditional method of phishing and social engineering (33.65 percent) taking the top spot, followed by software vulnerabilities (19.43 percent), third-party/supply chain compromise (13.4 percent), and compromised credentials (12.2 percent).

Meanwhile the top challenges hindering a timely response to security threats include limited visibility into the entire environment (41 percent), overwhelming alert volume (34 percent), disparate and poorly integrated tools (34 percent), and inefficient or manual SOC workflows (34 percent). Visibility was a top challenge in critical industries such as telecom, finance, and education.

You can get the full report from the ExtraHop site.

Image credit: Vchalup/Dreamstime.com

Tags: , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Ransomware payments hit record highs as threats get harder to detect

Observability data drives key decisions on customer experience and more

Supply chain security risks are becoming unmanageable

Microsoft releases emergency update for Windows 11 after breaking the Windows Recovery Environment

Apple decides to let users control Liquid Glass transparency

Google Wallet is getting a Live Updates feature for your tickets

Smaller businesses turn to messaging platforms to engage customers

Most Commented Stories

Apple, predictably, thinks Windows 10 users should move to macOS – here’s why

14 Comments

Microsoft is making every PC an AI PC with new Hey Copilot voice command

13 Comments

Windows 11 installation no longer lets you skip creating a Microsoft Account

10 Comments

Nearly a third of US and UK consumers plan to switch internet providers, survey finds

6 Comments

CCleaner 7 debuts with redesigned interface and smarter cleanup tools

5 Comments

AdGuard Ad Blocker lands in the Microsoft Store

4 Comments

Microsoft makes Windows 10 ESU completely free... for a year... for some

3 Comments

Windows 10's end of life is only days away -- WhyNotWin11 explains why your PC may not qualify for Windows 11

3 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.