Titan 1 aims to bring console-level gaming to tablets

Headwolf has announced the Titan 1, a gaming-focused tablet made to combine high performance with portable design.

The Titan 1 is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 chipset, built on a 4nm process, with an eight-core CPU and six-core GPU. Headwolf claims the chip can handle demanding mobile titles such as Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile at high settings without frame drops.

Internal testing reportedly puts its Antutu benchmark score at around 1.6 million. The tablet also includes an APU 780 AI processor that adjusts game graphics in real time and supports large language models for predictive optimization.

To prevent overheating during long sessions, the Titan 1 uses a multilayer cooling system that combines CPU cooling gel, superconducting graphene sheets, and a vapor chamber, totaling more than 39,000mm² of thermal coverage. This keeps the tablet stable during sustained heavy workloads.

Titan 1 display

The Titan 1 features an 8.8-inch 2.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits. Its 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM can be extended to 24GB using virtual memory, and the 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage is expandable up to 2TB via a memory card.

Connectivity includes dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE support. Power is provided by a 7200mAh battery with PD fast charging.

For controls, Headwolf has developed an adaptive game controller designed specifically for the Titan 1 that allows players to switch between touch-based and physical controls depending on their preferred style of play.

The Titan 1 is being launched via Kickstarter. While crowdfunding is a great way of bringing a product to market, prospective buyers should proceed carefully.

Crowdfunded hardware projects often carry higher risks than conventional product releases. Delays in production, design changes, or even cancellations are not unknown. Backers are technically supporters rather than customers, and pledges don’t guarantee a finished product or even a refund if development issues arise, so be warned.

The Kickstarter campaign will go live shortly, and you can follow it here.

What do you think about the Titan 1? Let us know in the comments.