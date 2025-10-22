Instagram lets teenage users choose a different app icon

No Comments
Instagram icons

Most of the talk about teenagers using social media centers around keeping them safe or restricting what they are able to do. In many regards Instagram is no different, but now younger users are being given something extra.

Instagram’s design team has proudly announced the users with Teen accounts will be able to choose between a number of “aesthetics” for the app. Not available to anyone with a non-Teen account, the new option allows teenagers to select a different icons for the app, designed by Carlos Oliveras Colom.

Instagram’s design team posted on Threads about the update, saying: “Introducing customizable app icons, a creative new update to Teen Accounts! With the creativity of illustrator @doncarrrlos, we've introduced six different aesthetics that teens can use to customize their app icons, including chrome, cosmic, slime and more”.

The response to the teen-only customization options is a bit mixed. Teens are generally ambivalent, but non-teens are loudly questioning why Instagram is not offering the same options – or similar – to all users.

The main Instagram account shared images of all of the various icons:

Instagram thread

Providing quick instruction for how to make use of the new icons, the social media company says:

P.S. To change your app icon, just press the Instagram logo at the top of the home feed after opening the app 💗

Colom expresses delight at having been invited to produce the icons, saying:

A bunch of fun explorations were made to get to these final icons. I was surprised when I got to have creative freedom to keep pushing the boundaries of the logo.

Where do your reaction fall in response to this?

Tags: , , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Meta rolls out warnings to help protect older WhatsApp and Messenger users from scams

Instagram lets teenage users choose a different app icon

How enterprise developers are moving from fragmented tools to unified platforms [Q&A]

Casio unveils ring-sized G-SHOCK with full shock resistance and water protection

ESET brings its ransomware protection to home and small business users

Titan 1 aims to bring console-level gaming to tablets

Opera brings deep research capabilities to its Neon AI browser

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is making every PC an AI PC with new Hey Copilot voice command

14 Comments

Apple, predictably, thinks Windows 10 users should move to macOS – here’s why

14 Comments

Windows 11 installation no longer lets you skip creating a Microsoft Account

10 Comments

Nearly a third of US and UK consumers plan to switch internet providers, survey finds

6 Comments

CCleaner 7 debuts with redesigned interface and smarter cleanup tools

5 Comments

AdGuard Ad Blocker lands in the Microsoft Store

4 Comments

Microsoft makes Windows 10 ESU completely free... for a year... for some

4 Comments

Microsoft brings new Start menu experience to Windows 11 Insiders

3 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.