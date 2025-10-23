A blast from the past! DivX turns 25 and looks back on its digital video legacy

If you’re of a certain age, the name DivX might bring back fond memories of CDs and DVDs with hand-scrawled titles, slow downloads, and the thrill of watching a video that actually played smoothly on your computer. I can’t remember the last time I heard anyone mention it, but for a time, DivX was everywhere -- and now it’s marking its 25th anniversary.

Founded in San Diego in 2000, DivX arrived just as online video was finding its footing. Its codec made it possible to shrink video files to a manageable size without turning them into pixelated messes. In an age before fast broadband and cloud storage, that felt close to magic.

Around that same time, another name often appeared alongside it: Xvid. The open-source alternative was literally DivX spelled backwards, and it was built around similar MPEG-4 compression technology. The two became intertwined in the minds of early internet users, representing a new kind of freedom to watch, share, and store video outside the limits of traditional media.

People traded videos on forums and peer-to-peer networks, and DivX quietly powered much of it.

Owning a DivX-compatible DVD player became a small badge of pride. I had one, and sadly I’m 90 percent sure it’s still around somewhere -- in a box in the attic or the basement -- although it hasn’t occupied a place under my TV in many years.

The beauty of the device meant you could play your own burned discs without needing to convert downloaded files that otherwise wouldn’t run anywhere other than on your PC.

The DivX name appeared in the corner of countless movie files, a tiny reminder of a time when watching digital video required a bit of know-how. For many, that logo was part of growing up online.

DivX lives!

While the company’s prominence faded as streaming services took over, DivX never disappeared. It adapted, expanding into playback software, streaming technology, and device licensing. Today, its technology runs inside billions of devices, from televisions to tablets, ensuring smooth video playback across platforms. It’s easy to forget it’s still there, quietly doing what it has always done.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate 25 years of innovation and impact in the digital video industry," says Noel Egnatios, CEO of DivX. "This milestone is a testament to the dedication and vision of our team, past and present, and the unwavering support of our loyal customers and partners. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation, empowering people to enjoy video in new and exciting ways."

To mark the occasion, DivX has launched an interactive timeline that looks back at key moments from its history -- from the early codec that reshaped file sharing to its modern streaming tools and licensing work. Visitors can explore it at divx.com/25years

What do you think about DivX turning 25? Let us know in the comments.