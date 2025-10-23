Microsoft celebrates 11 years of the Windows Insider Program with new wallpapers

11 years of Windows Insider Program

Microsoft is a big fan of marking milestones and anniversaries by releasing wallpaper. Now the company is doing just that to celebrate the eleventh anniversary of the Windows Insider Program.

The program was designed with a dual purpose. Firstly it gives Microsoft a way to mass test changes to its operating system, and secondly it gives eager users the chance to test out and shape the future orf Windows.

Over the years, the Windows Insider program has evolved in various ways, with different channels providing access to stable and more experimental builds – as well as something in between. It is a delight for anyone who likes to glimpse into the future, or who likes to be on the bleeding edge of what is happening.

It is hard to believe that the program has been running for 11 years, and new wallpapers are a cheap, easy and traditional way to mark the occasion.

Writing about the anniversary and the new wallpapers, Amanda Langowski of the Windows Insider Team says:

October is one of my favorite months of the year as we pause to reflect on the amazing community that is Windows Insiders as we hit what is our 11th anniversary of the program! Over the past 11 years, millions of Windows Insiders have previewed our developing experiences, shared invaluable feedback, and inspired us to meet what customers need today—and to keep evolving for what’s next. Looking ahead, we’re committed to driving innovation and growth that empowers people and organizations everywhere.

We’re marking the occasion with something special! It’s our tradition to create unique wallpapers for Insider anniversaries, and this year is no different. Grab our custom 11th anniversary backgrounds for your desktop and phone—crafted with the Windows Design team as a heartfelt thank-you for the role you play in moving Windows forward.

Whether you're running preview builds, submitting feedback in Feedback Hub, and/or sharing your questions or ideas on social media or with Microsoft Community, your voice matters.

Here’s to the next 11 years of innovation, collaboration, and Insider inspiration!

You can download the wallpapers here.

