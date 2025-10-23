TP-Link launches Archer GE400 Wi-Fi 7 gaming router

TP-Link has announced a new entry-level Wi-Fi 7 gaming router aimed at players who want faster wireless performance without paying a premium. The Archer GE400 rounds out TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 7 gaming range, joining the GE800 and GE650 and priced at a more affordable $219.99.

Wi-Fi 7 builds on the Wi-Fi 6E standard and improves wireless stability and responsiveness by combining higher modulation rates and multi-band communication.

The Archer GE400 offers combined wireless speeds of up to 6.5Gbps across its dual bands and includes six external antennas to improve range and signal strength. It also provides two 2.5G Ethernet ports and Multi-Link Operation, allowing compatible devices to use multiple frequency bands at once for steadier performance during online play.

The router includes a dedicated gaming port and TP-Link’s updated Game Accelerator engine, which prioritizes network traffic from gaming devices to help reduce latency. It features a customizable RGB lighting system and compact chassis, with controls accessible through the Game Panel dashboard. This console displays live network performance, connected devices, and lighting settings, and also provides access to Game Server Acceleration and Mobile Game Acceleration tools to allocate bandwidth based on gaming demand.

Wi-Fi 7 features

In addition to its gaming functions, the Archer GE400 includes one 2.5G WAN/LAN port, one 2.5G LAN port, and three Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections. The router offers WPA3 security, guest networking, VPN client and server modes, and Tincludes P-Link’s HomeShield software, which adds network management and threat protection tools.

The router works with the company’s Tether mobile app and a web interface for setting up parental controls, QoS rules, and device prioritization.

A quad-core processor handles simultaneous connections and maintains throughput when multiple devices are active. The GE400 supports OFDMA and MU-MIMO technologies to distribute data efficiently across clients, improving performance in busy home networks. It also supports up to 320MHz channel width on the 5GHz band and uses 4K-QAM modulation to increase data density, improving speeds when paired with compatible hardware.

The router’s six adjustable antennas allow users to optimize coverage depending on room layout. TP-Link’s firmware supports automatic updates and integration with Alexa smart home devices.

At $219.99, the Archer GE400 undercuts most Wi-Fi 7 routers currently on the market, which often target enthusiasts at higher price points. It’s available on Amazon now, with a temporary $50 launch discount reducing the cost to $169.99 when applying promo code 50GE400 between now and mid-November.

