Wyze expands its smart home lineup with a new battery-powered video doorbell

Wyze has added a new video doorbell to its expanding line of home security devices. The Wyze Battery Video Doorbell enters a market already dominated by products such as Amazon’s ubiquitous Ring range (with its maddening ding-ding-dong chime), but it aims to be a budget wire-free alternative that’s simple to set up while providing a wide, head-to-toe view of the front door area.

The doorbell records in a 1:1 aspect ratio at 1536 x 1536 HD+ resolution, capturing a square frame that covers both visitors and packages placed near the door.

SEE ALSO: Report: Apple is working on a Face ID powered smart doorbell and lock

It can run for up to six months on a single charge and also be hardwired for continuous power. Wyze says the doorbell combines elements from its previous models, adding the option of local MicroSD storage for round-the-clock recording when connected to a wired supply.

Dave Crosby, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Wyze, said, “We designed the Wyze Battery Video Doorbell to solve the two biggest pain points for customers: complex wiring and porch blind spots. The combination of wire-free setup and our unique head-to-toe 1:1 view makes upgrading your home security a seamless and affordable decision.”

Beyond its visual coverage, the device includes two-way talk, motion alerts, and compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

Users can communicate through the Wyze app or set automatic voice responses such as “Leave the package by the door” and “Not today, thanks”. The doorbell can also trigger a motion-activated message to alert visitors that recording is in progress.

Hardwired

When hardwired, the doorbell supports continuous 24/7 local recording with a MicroSD card up to 256GB, although cloud features naturally remain tied to Wyze’s paid subscription service.

The company lists weather resistance at IP65, so the doorbell should be able to handle most of the worst conditions homeowners are likely to face, from heavy rain and snow to dust and heat.

The Wyze Battery Video Doorbell is available for $65.98 via the company’s website. and first time shoppers can enjoy 10 percent off the price.

What do you think about Wyze’s latest addition to the smart home market? Let us know in the comments.