Confidence in ransomware recovery is high but actual success rates remain low

A new study from OpenText of nearly 1,800 global IT and security leaders shows a false sense of confidence in ransomware readiness.

The report shows that 95 percent of respondents say they’re confident in their ransomware recovery -- yet only 15 percent of those attacked have fully recovered their data.

In a rapidly changing threat landscape new attack methods, weak governance, and supply chain vulnerabilities are exposing critical gaps between preparation and performance, creating a higher-stakes environment for defenders and leaders alike. This is especially true for SMBs that have fewer formal AI policies.

“Organizations are right to be confident in their progress in security posture, but they can’t afford to be complacent,” says Muhi Majzoub, executive vice president, security products at OpenText. “AI fuels productivity while also heightening risk through insufficient governance and its expanding use in attacks. Managing information securely and intelligently is essential to building resilience in organizations of any size.”

Among other findings 88 percent allow employees to use GenAI tools, yet less than half (48 percent) have a formal AI use policy. Enterprises lead in AI governance (52 percent) compared to SMBs (43 percent) by having a formal AI policy in place. 

Looking at attack methods 52 percent report increased phishing or ransomware due to AI, while 44 percent have seen deepfake-style impersonation attempts. Top AI-related concerns among respondents include data leakage (29 percent), AI-enabled attacks (27 percent), and deepfakes (16 percent).

When it comes to ransomware third-party risks remain a threat. 40 percent of respondents experienced a ransomware attack in the past year, with nearly half of those were hit more than once. 45 percent of victims paid a ransom and 30 percent paid $250K or more. Despite this only 15 percent of those hit fully recovered their data and two percent recovered nothing. 25 percent experienced ransomware attacks originating from a software vendor.

You can find out more on the OpenText site and there’s an infographic summary of the findings below.

ai-threats-undermine-growing-ransomware-confidence-infographic-en

Image credit: Rawpixel/depositphotos.com

