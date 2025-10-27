IObit releases Malware Fighter 13 with pre-boot scanning and behavior-based detection

Software company IObit has released Malware Fighter 13, adding new scanning capabilities and expanding its threat-detection methods. The company says the update is designed to improve protection against a wider range of cyber threats, including spyware, ransomware, and so-called fileless attacks.

The update introduces a pre-boot analysis module that scans the system during startup. This will allow the software to detect and remove malicious items before Windows loads, preventing them from reappearing after a reboot. The company says this may help systems start faster and run more reliably, but it hasn't released independent performance data to support that claim and your mileage may vary.

SEE ALSO: IObit Advanced SystemCare 19 improves Windows performance and security -- here's what’s new

Version 13 also includes changes to IObit’s Intelligent Guard, which now uses behavior-based analysis to spot suspicious activity in real time. This can help identify unfamiliar or evolving threats that traditional signature-based antivirus systems could miss.

The software’s web browsing and online privacy protections have been improved as well. The Browser Protection tool now uses updated security protocols to block phishing and malicious websites, while an updated Anti-Tracking feature can obscure user activity across browsers. These updates are supported by a larger threat database and new kernel-level monitoring intended to detect hidden or persistent malware.

Bing Wang, IObit’s Product Director, said, “Cyber threats are in a constant state of advancement, necessitating security solutions that not only keep pace but anticipate future risks. With IObit Malware Fighter 13, our focus has been on moving from reactive cleanup to intelligent, proactive defense. Its upgraded real-time engine blocks threats at the earliest stage, marking a solid leap forward in both data security and privacy protection.”

Malware Fighter 13 is available for download from IObit’s website. It supports every version of Windows from 11 right the way down to Vista.

As well as the free version there's a paid Pro edition which is currently priced at $19.95.

What do you think of Malware Fighter 13? Share your thoughts in the comments below.