Job automation -- could AI replace your CEO? [Q&A]

Many people worry that AI and automation will lead to people losing their jobs and that this could be true even at senior levels.

We spoke to Alex Walsh, CEO and co-founder of agentic AI platform Oraion, who believes that, instead of destroying jobs, AI can actually enhance them.

BN: What are some of the common misconceptions people have about AI's impact on leadership roles?

AW: The biggest misconception is that AI can safely replace human judgment in regards to leadership. It can’t, not fully anyway. Leadership isn’t just about analyzing data or generating reports. It’s also about judgment, values, accountability, relationship-building, and vision. AI can surface trends, synthesize information, and provide context-rich recommendations, which are all areas that leaders would benefit from having more support. But AI isn’t behind the wheel, making autonomous decisions for an organization’s future. The fear often comes from seeing AI used poorly or in narrow contexts. When used correctly, AI amplifies leadership effectiveness, giving executives clarity and focus rather than taking their place.

The tension between automation and human judgment is something many of us feel these days. Imagine an AI that has analyzed your coffee habits over the last three years. Most days, it recommends a drink that feels totally right to you. But one morning, you’re craving a cappuccino… Would you settle for a flat white just because the AI suggested it? That gap highlights why many leadership decisions can’t be automated: context, nuance, and human preference still matter, even in the small ways.

BN: Do you think generative AI's ability to simulate C-suite decision-making will redefine the role of executive leadership?

AW: Generative AI can simulate scenarios, model outcomes, and even draft communications, but it doesn’t replace judgment. What it does is give leaders the tools to become faster and more precise. Executives will spend less time chasing data and more time deciding what to do with it. They’ll spend more of their day choosing what matters, aligning teams, and taking responsibility. The role isn’t necessarily redefined; it’s elevated. Leadership becomes less about managing information and more about shaping impact.

BN: As AI becomes more sophisticated, what safeguards or frameworks should organizations consider to prevent over-reliance on AI for critical leadership decisions?

AW: The principle is simple: humans remain accountable. Organizations should implement clear decision ownership, define where AI can support versus decide, and maintain audit trails for recommendations. Transparency is key. Leaders should understand AI’s assumptions, limitations, and biases. Regular review and human validation prevent over-reliance while letting AI do what it does best: process complexity at speed. That being said, we are in a period of time in which these checks and balances will be tested. But the organizations that prioritise human accountability early will be the ones that benefit most in the long run.

BN: What practical steps can organizations take to foster an environment where AI is seen and utilized as a collaborative partner for leadership, rather than a tool for displacement?

AW: Lead by example. Executives should use AI in their day-to-day work and make it visible. Show teams how AI simplifies reporting, surfaces insights, and accelerates decisions. Provide training, clarify its role as augmentation, and celebrate outcomes achieved with AI support. When people see AI as a tool in getting things done, not a replacement for their roles, they adopt it naturally.

BN: Looking ahead, what emerging AI capabilities do you believe hold the most promise for further empowering executive leadership in the coming years?

AW: The addition of agentic systems, used in tandem with LLMs, has been a key advancement in AI’s accessibility, reliability, and performance. Tools like Oraion, powered by agentic AI, now provide a reliable single source of truth for business data. They deliver insights 24/7, freeing data analysts and executives from spending time digging, preparing, and presenting data. By breaking down walls between C-suite leaders and the operational details, these tools give executives direct visibility into the insights that truly matter, rather than a sanitized view of the business. The combination of agentic AI and LLMs will continue to positively transform the industry. AI will become increasingly adept at surfacing opportunities and risks before leaders even realize they exist, enabling executives to focus on strategy and judgment. The promise isn’t automation alone, it’s amplification. Leaders who embrace these capabilities will operate faster, make smarter decisions, and give their teams the clarity and bandwidth to do their best work.

Image credit: Dwuzac0/Dreamstime.com