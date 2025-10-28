OpenAI and PayPal partner to launch in-chat commerce

PayPal has announced that it plans to adopt the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) to expand payments and shopping inside ChatGPT. The move will let millions of ChatGPT users pay with PayPal directly in conversations, while merchants gain access to OpenAI Instant Checkout and PayPal’s global payment network.

The integration links PayPal’s vast base of merchants with OpenAI’s emerging commerce platform. It also makes PayPal the first major payments company to implement ACP, a new framework designed to let AI systems handle shopping and checkout tasks on behalf of users.

With this setup, ChatGPT users will be able to browse and buy products without leaving the chat. Merchants already using PayPal will be able to reach potential buyers directly through ChatGPT, turning conversations into transactions.

“Hundreds of millions of people turn to ChatGPT each week for help with everyday tasks, including finding products they love, and over 400 million use PayPal to shop,” said Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal. “By partnering with OpenAI and adopting the Agentic Commerce Protocol, PayPal will power payments and commerce experiences that help people go from chat to checkout in just a few taps for our joint customer bases.”

PayPal said users will be able to use their existing wallets within Instant Checkout, including payments from bank accounts, balances, or cards. Its buyer and seller protections, as well as services like order tracking and dispute resolution, will also be available when checking out through ChatGPT. You can find out more here.

The company will process OpenAI Instant Checkout payments through its delegated payments API, managing card transactions behind the scenes. For merchants, ACP will allow product listings to appear in ChatGPT starting in 2026. This includes both small businesses and large brands across categories such as fashion, beauty, home improvement, and electronics.

The system runs on PayPal’s ACP server, which acts as a secure gateway to its merchant network. It removes the need for merchants to integrate with ChatGPT individually, since PayPal will handle payment routing, validation, and coordination automatically. The result is a unified commerce layer that makes millions of products searchable and purchasable inside ChatGPT.

Beyond this integration, PayPal said it is expanding its broader AI strategy with OpenAI. The company plans to roll out ChatGPT Enterprise to more than 24,000 employees, use Codex to support software development, and integrate OpenAI’s APIs into internal tools to speed up product design and operations.

