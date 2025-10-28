RealWear introduces Arc 3 headset for hands-free, AI-powered work

RealWear has unveiled its latest assisted reality headset, Arc 3, alongside a new operating system, Ari OS. The aim is to improve safety and efficiency for frontline workers by providing hands-free access to information, enabling collaboration, and reducing distractions in complex environments.

The Arc 3 headset marks RealWear’s expansion into lighter, more versatile designs. At 179 grams, it is the company’s first see-through headset with a double retina resolution display.

SEE ALSO: Samsung to launch Project Infinity XR headset in Korea in October, with global rollout to follow

The Arc 3 reportedly delivers forty percent more visual detail than comparable models via a dual camera system designed to produce professional-grade imaging, and the headset allows users to interact entirely using voice commands -- operating calls, messages, and camera functions, all without touching a screen.

RealWear says the new model “declusters traditional headset design with a fresh look and feel,” while Ari OS introduces natural language interaction.

The company describes the software as allowing workers “to engage in natural language bypassing limited prompts to help frontline workers get things done faster.” The result, according to RealWear, is an OS that allows lets users control their headset as if speaking to a digital assistant.

Sebastian Beetschen, RealWear’s chief executive, said, “Having successfully served industries that require a heavy ruggedization headset, we are expanding the use case for our hardware and technology for new environments. We know there is demand for a new solution from industry such as manufacturing, robotics, clinical, pharma and healthcare environments. Arc 3 delivers on that.”

He added, “With the addition of Ari OS, we are democratizing access to a much wider pool of users beyond technical specialists to work more efficiently. It will be as seamless as talking to ChatGPT.”

RealWear plans to license Ari OS to other hardware manufacturers for use in other assisted reality devices.

RealWear has been a presence in the industrial assisted reality sector since 2016, with tens of thousands of devices deployed globally. Its earlier models, including the Navigator 520, are already in use by companies such as BMW and Goodyear.

Arc 3 is available now under a yearly subscription model, including free repairs, upgrades, and support.

What do you think about RealWear’s Arc 3? Let us know in the comments.