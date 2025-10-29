New AI assistant verifies unknown email senders to protect your inbox

No Comments
Email marketing and business concept Email or newsletter concept

Employees receive large numbers of emails every day and it’s estimated that 25 to 35 percent of these will be from people they haven’t communicated with before. Knowing whether or not a message has come from a legitimate new sender is almost impossible.

Until now that is. Email security specialist StrongestLayer is launching AI Advisor, a security assistant designed specifically to verify first-time senders and unknown contacts in real-time.

The tool, available as an Outlook and Gmail plugin, provides instant AI-powered analysis for any email where employees feel uncertain. Employees click a button when uncertain about a message -- for first-time vendors, unusual requests from known contacts, or cold outreach that might be social engineering. The system delivers clear trust scores with specific verification signals for legitimate emails and unambiguous warnings for threats.

"The challenge with email security is determining whether unknown senders are legitimate connections or threats,” says Alan LeFort, CEO of StrongestLayer. "Traditional training tests employees quarterly but offers no help when they're actually uncertain. Gateways can't tell legitimate outreach from impersonation. AI Advisor provides instant verification exactly when employees need it."

AI Advisor has three integrated capabilities, On-Demand Trust Verification provides instant analysis for any email where employees feel uncertain; In-Context Nano-Training delivers rotating security tips during email analysis, reducing the need for security awareness training; and a Positive Reinforcement System celebrates curiosity rather than punishing mistakes, building a culture where checking uncertain emails is normalized rather than treating every question as a security failure.

You can find out more and schedule a demo on the StrongestLayer website.

Image credit: toppercussion/depositphotos.com

Tags: , , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New AI assistant verifies unknown email senders to protect your inbox

Connected home devices face a surge in cyberattacks

Life after DevOps -- the new initiatives challenging the status quo [Q&A]

RealWear introduces Arc 3 headset for hands-free, AI-powered work

Unprecedented DDoS surge sees ‘tsunami’ of attacks

Delay responding to email breaches likely to lead to ransomware attacks

Cyber insurance demand rises as global tensions fuel surge in digital threats

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is making every PC an AI PC with new Hey Copilot voice command

14 Comments

Apple, predictably, thinks Windows 10 users should move to macOS – here’s why

14 Comments

Windows 11 installation no longer lets you skip creating a Microsoft Account

12 Comments

Nearly a third of US and UK consumers plan to switch internet providers, survey finds

6 Comments

CCleaner 7 debuts with redesigned interface and smarter cleanup tools

5 Comments

AdGuard Ad Blocker lands in the Microsoft Store

4 Comments

Microsoft says Windows update may have caused login problems

4 Comments

Mozilla commits to updating Firefox on Windows 10

3 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.