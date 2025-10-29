New AI assistant verifies unknown email senders to protect your inbox

Employees receive large numbers of emails every day and it’s estimated that 25 to 35 percent of these will be from people they haven’t communicated with before. Knowing whether or not a message has come from a legitimate new sender is almost impossible.

Until now that is. Email security specialist StrongestLayer is launching AI Advisor, a security assistant designed specifically to verify first-time senders and unknown contacts in real-time.

The tool, available as an Outlook and Gmail plugin, provides instant AI-powered analysis for any email where employees feel uncertain. Employees click a button when uncertain about a message -- for first-time vendors, unusual requests from known contacts, or cold outreach that might be social engineering. The system delivers clear trust scores with specific verification signals for legitimate emails and unambiguous warnings for threats.

"The challenge with email security is determining whether unknown senders are legitimate connections or threats,” says Alan LeFort, CEO of StrongestLayer. "Traditional training tests employees quarterly but offers no help when they're actually uncertain. Gateways can't tell legitimate outreach from impersonation. AI Advisor provides instant verification exactly when employees need it."

AI Advisor has three integrated capabilities, On-Demand Trust Verification provides instant analysis for any email where employees feel uncertain; In-Context Nano-Training delivers rotating security tips during email analysis, reducing the need for security awareness training; and a Positive Reinforcement System celebrates curiosity rather than punishing mistakes, building a culture where checking uncertain emails is normalized rather than treating every question as a security failure.

Image credit: toppercussion/depositphotos.com