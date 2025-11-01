Microsoft is changing the naming schema for Windows 11 updates

If you have ever been confused by updates for Windows 11, you are not alone. Microsoft is aware that the mish mash of unclear and inconsistent names used for different types of updates has left many people confused – so it is doing something about it.

The company has announced a change to the way in which it labels updates, making them simpler, more consistent, and easier to understand. Here is how things are changing.

Microsoft says that it is introducing simplified Windows Update titles to make “information clearer and easier to understand”. The new system strips away information that Microsoft has deemed superfluous but retains enough to keep advanced and technically minded users happy.

The new system applied to a range of different types of updates including monthly security updates for Windows 11, driver updates and updates to AI components.

Introducing the changes, Microsoft says:

Windows updates help keep your device secure, reliable, and up to date. To make updates information clearer and easier to understand, we’ve introduced a simplified and standardized titling system for a range of updates.

The full list of update type affected by the change is as follows:

Windows OS quality updates (monthly security and non-security preview updates)

.NET Framework updates

Driver updates

AI component updates

Visual Studio updates

What can you expect to see? Microsoft says:

The new format is designed with users in mind. Update titles are now: More intuitive and consistent.

Easier to read and understand.

Focused on the most relevant details. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​We’ve removed unnecessary technical elements such as platform architecture or date prefixes, while keeping identifiers like the KB number and build or version.

The company goes on to provide some examples of updates with the new names:

Update type Simplified title Monthly security updates Security Update (KB5034123) (26100.4747) Monthly preview non-security updates Preview Update (KB5062660) (26100.4770) .NET Framework security updates .NET Framework Security Update (KB5056579) .NET Framework non-security updates .NET Framework Preview Update (KB5056579) Driver updates Logitech Driver Update (123.331.1.0) AI component updates Phi Silica AI Component Update (KB5064650) (1.2507.793.0)

But things are not changing everywhere, with Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) and the Microsoft Update Catalog retaining the old style of titles. As Microsoft explains:

If you deploy updates through Microsoft Update Catalog or Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), most titles remain unchanged. For example: 2025-10 Cumulative Update for Windows 11, version 25H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5066835) (26200.6899). Windows feature update titles also remain the same.

More information about the changes can be found here.

Image credit: Alexey Novikov / Dreamstime.com