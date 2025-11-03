Canva Launches AI-powered Creative Operating System to connect design, content, and marketing

Canva has rolled out its new Creative Operating System, a unified platform that brings together design, collaboration, publishing, and performance tools. Built on its proprietary Design Model, the new system integrates artificial intelligence across the creative process, combining new products for video, marketing, forms, and professional design.

Canva describes its new system as a faster and smarter way to design, where human creativity leads and AI enhances what people can produce.

“As knowledge becomes more and more accessible, we believe we’re moving from the Information Era to the Imagination Era, a time when creativity has never been more critical. We’ve been thinking about how we can empower our community to succeed in this era, which is why we’re incredibly excited to unveil our biggest launch yet with the all-in-one Creative Operating System. From major upgrades to our Visual Suite with Video, Email, and Forms, to a powerful new AI layer and tools to grow your brand and business, we can’t wait to see how people use all of these new products to bring their ideas to life,” said Melanie Perkins, Canva Co-Founder and CEO.

At the center of the platform is the Canva Design Model, which the company calls the world’s first AI model that understands design logic. It reportedly interprets layout, structure, and visual balance to produce editable content in a matter of seconds. This model offers style matching and automatic layout suggestions, for consistency across formats without the need for human adjustments (although designers may still want to tweak).

Artificial intelligence is integrated throughout the platform and the new “Ask @Canva” feature acts as an assistant within the editor, offering feedback, design suggestions, and quick edits.

The new Visual Suite includes Video 2.0, a rebuilt video editor with new timeline and automation tools to streamline editing. Email Design brings email creation into the same workspace used for marketing content, allowing exports in HTML for distribution via existing systems.

Interactive forms can now be designed directly within Canva, and responses fed into Canva Sheets for organized data collection. The integration between Canva Code and Sheets adds interactive, data-driven features that update in real time.

Canva Grow is about marketing and brand management and allows teams to create, distribute, and refine campaigns in one place, and a new brand system keeps visual elements consistent across materials.

Canva Business

The company has also introduced Canva Business, a plan aimed at individuals and SMBs requiring advanced AI, analytics, and brand tools.

Canva says the Creative Operating System is its largest step toward merging creativity with intelligent design systems, bringing professional tools and community-driven collaboration into one platform.

Separately, Canva has launched the all-new Affinity for professional creators. This combines vector editing, image manipulation, and layout design is now available free of charge.

What do you think about Canva’s Creative Operating System? Let us know in the comments.