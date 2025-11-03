CrowdStrike report shows ransomware surging across Europe

No Comments
CrowdStrike 2025 European Threat Landscape Report

European organizations are encountering ransomware at a record pace, according to CrowdStrike’s 2025 European Threat Landscape Report. The new study found that Europe accounted for nearly 22 percent of global ransomware and extortion victims, second only to the US.

With attacks taking just 24 hours on average, the report shows a worryingly aggressive and complex threat for businesses and governments across the region.

SEE ALSO: Delay responding to email breaches likely to lead to ransomware attacks

The findings were announced at Fal.Con Europe 2025 in Barcelona. CrowdStrike said adversaries such as Scattered Spider had slashed the timeline from breach to extortion, increasing ransomware deployment speed by 48 percent.

Adam Meyers, head of Counter Adversary Operations at CrowdStrike, said, “The cyber battlefield in Europe is more crowded and complex than ever. We’re seeing a dangerous convergence of criminal innovation and geopolitical ambition, with ransomware crews using enterprise-grade tools and state-backed actors exploiting global crises to disrupt, persist, and conduct espionage. In this high-stakes environment, intelligence-led defense powered by AI and guided by human expertise is the only combination designed to stop cyber threats.”

The report suggests the rise in activity is linked to the growth of underground markets that offer Malware-as-a-Service, phishing toolkits, and access brokerage.

Ransomware economy

CrowdStrike analysts said that 260 initial access brokers advertised to more than 1,400 European organizations, feeding the ransomware economy.

Since early 2024, more than 2,100 victims across Europe were named on extortion leak sites, with the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain among the most frequently targeted countries.

State-sponsored adversaries have also expanded their European operations. Unsurprisingly, Russia-linked groups continued campaigns against Ukraine and neighboring states, focusing on credential theft and intelligence gathering.

Bad actors associated with North Korea widened their reach into defense and finance sectors, combining espionage with cryptocurrency theft.

Chinese operators concentrated on healthcare, biotechnology, and government systems in 11 countries, with Vixen Panda named as a leading threat actor.

Iranian groups linked to the IRGC launched phishing and DDoS attacks against organizations in the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands, often disguising espionage as hacktivism.

The report suggests that criminal networks are blurring lines between cyber and physical violence and  CrowdStrike noted the rise of Violence-as-a-Service schemes on Telegram, where groups tied to “The Com” ecosystem and hybrid actors like Renaissance Spider coordinate physical attacks, kidnappings, and sabotage for cryptocurrency payments.

English and Russian language forums, including BreachForums, remain central to Europe’s cybercrime infrastructure, supporting data trading, recruitment, and monetization.

CrowdStrike’s intelligence indicates that ransomware and state-backed attacks are increasingly interconnected. European targets, from energy providers to technology firms, face simultaneous pressures from profit-driven and politically motivated adversaries.

What do you think about the surge in ransomware across Europe? Let us know in the comments.

Tags: , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

CrowdStrike report shows ransomware surging across Europe

Agentic AI set to reach mass adoption in 2026

Durabook launches AI-powered R10 Copilot+ PC rugged tablet for field professionals

Microsoft makes shared audio Bluetooth feature available to more Windows 11 users

When APIs become the enterprise backdoor -- securing AI’s most vulnerable link [Q&A]

Canva Launches AI-powered Creative Operating System to connect design, content, and marketing

Google Maps could soon have a helpful power-saving mode

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is making every PC an AI PC with new Hey Copilot voice command

15 Comments

Apple, predictably, thinks Windows 10 users should move to macOS – here’s why

14 Comments

Windows 11 installation no longer lets you skip creating a Microsoft Account

13 Comments

Nearly a third of US and UK consumers plan to switch internet providers, survey finds

6 Comments

CCleaner 7 debuts with redesigned interface and smarter cleanup tools

5 Comments

Microsoft says Windows update may have caused login problems

4 Comments

Microsoft brings new Start menu experience to Windows 11 Insiders

3 Comments

Windows 10's end of life is only days away -- WhyNotWin11 explains why your PC may not qualify for Windows 11

3 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.