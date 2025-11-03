Durabook launches AI-powered R10 Copilot+ PC rugged tablet for field professionals

Durabook has announced the R10 Copilot+ PC 10-inch fully rugged tablet powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 200V series processor. Designed for harsh and demanding environments, the R10 combines high performance, AI-driven capabilities, and durability.

The R10 is one of the first available Copilot+ PC rugged tablets, adding new AI features while maintaining Durabook’s focus on field-ready resilience. The tablet can be used as a 2-in-1 device when connected to a detachable backlit keyboard.

“This adaptable design of the R10 Rugged Tablet delivers the ideal balance of performance, reliability, and mobility, empowering users with a robust and intelligent rugged device that fuses cutting-edge AI capabilities with Durabook’s hallmark durability and field-proven design,” said Sasha Wang, president, Durabook Americas. “Durabook devices are built to meet the needs of professionals who depend on powerful, reliable technology to stay productive in any environment. The R10’s adaptive design and customization capability make it the perfect partner for field service operatives working across a wide range of sectors.”

Powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 200V series processors, the tablet features a hybrid core architecture with LPDDR5x memory and speeds reaching 5.0GHz, achieving a performance increase of up to 50 percent over earlier Intel generations.

The R10 features on-device AI acceleration as part of Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC program, allowing features such as real-time summarization and adaptive task management to run securely without cloud access. The system’s combined CPU, GPU, and NPU deliver up to 120 TOPS of AI performance, providing responsive computing for time-critical operations in utilities, public safety, defense, logistics, and industrial maintenance.

Durabook endurance

The R10 is built to meet MIL-STD-810H standards and withstands drops of up to six feet, as well as dust, shock, vibration, and extreme temperatures ranging from -20°F to 145°F. It also holds MIL-STD-461G and ANSI/UL C1D2 certifications, for use in hazardous environments such as petrochemical or industrial manufacturing.

A 10.1-inch sunlight-readable DynaVue display offers 1,000 nits of brightness for outdoor visibility, while support for Microsoft Pen Protocol 1.51 promises accurate input for diagrams, reports, and annotations.

Ports include Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2, dual SIM (Nano and eSIM), up to two RJ-45 ports, and optional RS-232, with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and GPS.

Security features include Microsoft’s Pluton Security Processor for hardware-level protection, TPM 2.0, optional Intel vPro, and Windows Hello IR authentication. Windows 11 Secured-core PC compliance, optional fingerprint scanning, and encrypted key storage provide enterprise-grade protection for sensitive data.

The tablet promises up to 16 hours of battery life and supports hot-swappable batteries for uninterrupted field operation. Modular options such as barcode scanners, smart card readers, and RFID modules are available for specialized tasks.

The R10 is available to order now.

