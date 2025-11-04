Agon by AOC announces first QD-OLED gaming monitors

Agon by AOC has announced the first QD-OLED gaming monitors in its AOC GAMING range. The 27-inch Q27G4ZDR and Q27G4SDR introduce OLED panel technology to AOC’s entry-level gaming line, combining QHD resolution with high refresh rates aimed at competitive players.

Both monitors use QD-OLED panels rated for 0.03ms response time and high contrast ratios. The Q27G4ZDR runs at 240Hz, while the Q27G4SDR ramps that up to 360Hz. Each has QHD resolution at 2560x1440 and 10-bit color depth with a reported 1.07 billion colors. The design follows the company’s G4 series styling with slim bezels and a matte finish.

These two models are the first in AOC’s entry-level category to include QD-OLED panels. Both list wide color coverage, with 147.6 percent sRGB and 99.1 percent DCI-P3. The Q27G4ZDR supports HDR10, while the Q27G4SDR carries VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, reaching a peak brightness of 1000 cd/m².

QD-OLED technology

César Acosta, Gaming Product Manager at Agon by AOC, said: “These innovative monitors redefine what's possible in mainstream gaming. By bringing cutting-edge QD-OLED technology to the AOC GAMING lineup, we're innovating to make next-generation display technology accessible to all gamers. Players get the instant response and superior contrast of OLED panels, plus they can choose between 240Hz for balanced gaming or 360Hz for maximum competitive edge, all with the clean G4 design that fits any setup.”

Connectivity includes dual HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB 3.2 hub with fast charging. Console compatibility extends to QHD at 120Hz for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. The monitors come with both DisplayPort and HDMI cables, which is a nice touch.

The screens include settings such as Shadow Control, Game Color, and Low Input Lag, as well as flicker-free operation for longer sessions. Ergonomic stands allow height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustment, and each unit supports VESA mounting for flexible setups.

AOC’s G-Menu software can be used to configure profiles and display preferences. Adaptive-Sync support and Nvidia G-SYNC Compatible certification are included to reduce screen tearing and stutter at variable frame rates. Each display comes with a three-year warranty that covers burn-in.

The AOC GAMING Q27G4ZDR and Q27G4SDR are expected to be available from mid-November 2025, priced at £399 and £469 respectively.

What do you think about Agon by AOC’s QD-OLED monitors? Let us know in the comments.