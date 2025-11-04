Ashampoo Backup Pro 27 adds streamlined interface and faster cloud backups

Ashampoo has released Backup Pro 27, an updated version of its backup software designed to help prevent data loss caused by drive failure, malware, or accidental deletion.

Aimed at both home and small business users, the new Ashampoo Backup Pro 27 improves how users create and manage backup plans, and offers faster performance and better support for modern Windows features.

The software allows full or partial backups of files, drives, or entire systems. These can be stored locally, on external devices, on network drives, or in the cloud. Backups can later be restored completely or in part, depending on your needs.

Backup Pro 27 sports a redesigned interface with a clearer layout. The process of setting up and managing backup plans has also been simplified. A new dashboard shows system health information, storage statistics, and any detected errors, for a more at-a-glance overview of the protection status.

The interface has also gained a side panel that displays logs and reports, a queue function for running multiple drive checks, and a dark mode for those who prefer a dimmer workspace.

Ashampoo Backup Explorer

A big new addition is Backup Explorer, which provides direct access to backed-up data. Users can now extract individual files without performing a full restore. This supplements the updated rescue system, which also supports restoring single files from image backups.

Backup Pro 27 also offers a new Check and Repair feature that analyzes drives in real time and can attempt to fix issues before they cause data loss. Cloud backups are now up to 30 percent faster, according to the company, and BitLocker support has been expanded to include Smartcard and TPM configurations.

Backup images can be opened directly in Windows Explorer, removing the need for virtual drives.

Backup Pro 27 is offered with a 30-day trial. The full version is priced at around $60, but currently available for $30.

What do you think about Ashampoo’s new Backup Pro 27? Let us know in the comments.