Businesses at risk from boom in IoT devices

New research from Forescout Vedere Labs reveals that 65 percent of devices across organizations are no longer traditional IT. Of these 11 percent are network equipment, while 24 percent are part of the extended IoT, such as IoT, OT and IoMT.

Financial services (54 percent), healthcare (45 percent) and oil, gas and mining (40 percent) are the sectors that have the highest percentages of non-IT devices.

Across industries, the top 25 device types make up 94 percent of all devices with VoIP, printers and IP cameras the most common IoT devices. The remaining six percent include several unexpected findings, such as smart home devices, gaming consoles, 3D printers, set top boxes and action

cameras.

Hackers are of course keen to exploit a growing number of unmanaged devices in organizations’ networks and what’s worse there's a lack of visibility into the security risks of those devices. To address this Forescout is launching eyeSentry, a cloud-native exposure management solution that redefines how enterprises uncover and address hidden risks.

Powered by asset intelligence, eyeSentry continuously discovers, contextualizes, and prioritizes risk across every connected device, whether managed or unmanaged. By pinpointing their most critical risks early and often, security teams can act decisively before threats escalate.

“With eyeSentry, we’re redefining how enterprises confront hidden risk,” says Barry Mainz,

CEO of Forescout. “When unseen devices become attack vectors, the stakes aren’t just

data -- they’re operational continuity and trust. For over two decades, Forescout has set the

standard in device intelligence, and now we’re bringing that expertise to the cloud, giving

organizations the visibility and context they need to stay ahead of adversaries, including

nation-state actors.”

You can find out more about eyeSentry and about the research on the Forescout site.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/Dreamstime.com