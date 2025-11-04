Freepik launches Freepik Spaces to power real time AI visual creation and collaboration

Freepik has introduced Freepik Spaces, a new product within its AI Creative Suite to allow creative teams to design, automate, and collaborate on visual projects in real time. The platform uses a node-based interface that brings the entire creative process onto one shared canvas, so teams can move from concept to campaign within a single environment.

Freepik Spaces is targeting creative directors, advertisers, marketers, filmmakers, innovation leads, and other professionals who work across visual media. Users can connect multiple AI tools and workflows within the same space, doing away with the need to switch between separate applications. The goal is to streamline production and make collaboration easier for distributed teams.

AI Creative Suite already combines AI models, editing tools, and stock assets, and by introducing Spaces, Freepik seeks to bring consistency and visibility to the creative process while slashing the time and cost spent managing different tools.

“Our goal with Spaces is to provide a single place where creatives can easily build their end-to-end process, explore new ideas, collaborate with others, and ultimately amplify their creativity,” said José Ballestas, product lead at Freepik. “Creatives typically have to jump between an assortment of tools to bring an idea to life. With Spaces, everything from concept to execution happens in one place, giving teams the visibility, speed, and control they need to produce their best work.”

Freepik developed Spaces to address the fragmentation many creative teams face when working with disconnected and expensive software. The tool supports real-time collaboration, where multiple users can edit, comment, and iterate directly on the same canvas.

Within Spaces, creators can build projects using text, images, AI characters, and other inputs, and these elements can then be transformed via AI-powered workflows to make ads, animations, videos, and campaigns. The system also includes automation features, so users can trigger processes, apply templates, or connect through APIs.

Freepik previewed Spaces with customers in New York, San Francisco, and Málaga before launch and it is now available globally for all Freepik users on desktop and mobile through freepik.com/spaces.

