Google Chrome can now fill in passport and driving license details and more

Google has, over the years, added a lot of time-saving features to Chrome. Chief among these are the autofill features which can make light work of filling in forms by automatically entering frequently used snippets of data such as names and addresses.

When it comes to shopping, Chrome can also enter your credit card details for you, so you do not have to keep tracking down the physical card. Now Google has announced new time-saving functions.

What Google has done is to expand the types of data that Chrome is able to automatically fill in for you. This time around the company has added support for driving license and passport data, as well as information about vehicles – such as the VIN.

In a blog post about the new capabilities, Google says:

Chrome already saves you time every day by securely filling in your addresses, passwords and payment information. Today, we’re making it even more helpful. For desktop users with enhanced autofill enabled, Chrome can now also fill in your passport and driver’s license number, vehicle info (like license plate or VIN) and more. It can also better understand complex forms and varied formatting requirements, improving accuracy across the web. We’ve designed enhanced autofill to be private and secure. When you enter relevant info into a form, Chrome will save this data only with your permission and protect it through encryption. And before filling in saved info on your behalf, Chrome will ask you to confirm, keeping you in full control of your data. Starting today, these updates are available globally in all languages, and we plan to support even more data types over the coming months.

Google does not expand on the additional data types it plans to add in the future, but what would you like to see added? Share your thoughts in the comments below.