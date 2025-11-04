Latest beta release shows more of how WhatsApp usernames will work

WhatsApp has been working on a username feature for what feels like forever, with information gradually slipping out about how this much-requested option will work. There are various reasons for wanting usernames, not least of which is that it just makes sense because it is how just about every other social networking or messaging platform works.

We have already heard from Meta that it believes usernames will help to improve security, and now the latest beta version of the Android app shows us more. Specifically, this latest release shows us how it will be possible to search by username and place calls without the need to know someone’s phone number.

Usernames are much easier to remember, so if someone tells you their username you are much more likely to be able to recall it than if you had been told a phone number. And the fact that most people will try to grab the same username as they have on other platforms will help to eliminate the need to even ask in some cases.

In the latest Android beta, WABetaInfo has spotted the latest developments put in place by WhatsApp developers. The site explains:

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to make voice and video calls using usernames instead of phone numbers. This update aims to simplify how people connect on the platform while protecting their privacy. Usernames will act as a public identity, helping users communicate without exposing their real phone numbers. This makes it easier to start conversations and calls, especially with people who are not yet saved in your contact list. While the option to reserve a unique username will be introduced in a future update, the main focus is on enabling seamless username-based calling. This means that users will soon be able to initiate calls directly through a username search, just like on other popular messaging apps. The change represents a major step toward a more flexible and privacy-oriented communication experience. WhatsApp is dedicated to refining this functionality before rolling it out to all users across iOS and Android.

A search bar on the Calls tab is where users will need to head to conduct a search for either a name, a number or a username. It is possible to search for people who are not already in your list of contacts, and some people may regard this as a privacy issue in its own right.

But what WhatsApp is trying to achieve is really just to make it easier for people to find each other and to establish contact. Username calls will enjoy the same security features as those that are based on phone number, but there is more, as WABetaInfo explains:

WhatsApp is also experimenting with an additional layer of protection called the username key. This optional feature will act as a private access code that limits who can reach you through a username call. If the username key is enabled, only people who already have an active chat with you or those who know your shared key will be able to initiate a call. This ensures that unknown users or potential spammers cannot contact you without permission. When someone enters the correct username key, the system will verify it and then allow the call to proceed normally. This mechanism would prevent unwanted calls while maintaining a smooth calling experience for trusted contacts. For users who prioritize privacy, the username key will offer a powerful way to stay in control of their visibility. By combining convenience and security, WhatsApp aims to make username-based communication both safe and accessible for everyone.

While we still don not know when usernames will roll out, hopefully there is not much longer left to wait.