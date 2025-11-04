New AI testing solution helps avoid hallucinations

AI systems are only as dependable as the data and validation that lies behind them. Yet many organizations struggle to test AI models comprehensively across languages, regions, and use cases.

That’s why crowdsourced testing platform Testlio is launching a new, end-to-end AI testing solution as the latest addition to its managed service portfolio.

"Trust, quality, and reliability of AI-powered applications rely on both technology and people,” says Summer Weisberg, COO and interim CEO at Testlio. “Our managed service platform, combined with the scale and expertise of the Testlio Community, brings human intelligence and automation together so organizations can accelerate AI innovation without sacrificing quality or safety.”

Data from early adopters of the solution shows why it’s needed. 82 percent of AI issues involved hallucinations or misinformation, particularly in chatbot and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems. 79 percent of bugs were classified as medium or high severity, directly affecting user trust, product credibility, and brand reputation. It also shows that accuracy outpaces bias as the top risk, as many AI systems confidently blend facts with fabricated details.

Testlio’s solution uses human-in-the-loop validation at every stage of development, enabling teams to validate AI model behavior in real-world conditions across languages, devices, and regions. It can help detect and mitigate hallucinations, bias, and harmful automation in agentic systems, simulate red team scenarios to uncover prompt injection, jailbreak and compliance vulnerabilities before they reach production. It can also continuously monitor performance to identify drift, regression, and degradation.

“Testing AI systems demands a new level of sophistication,” says Kristel Kruustük, co-founder of Testlio. “Our testers go beyond finding bugs to evaluate fairness, reasoning, and trust. By integrating human oversight and AI education into our platform, we’re helping the industry build safer systems from the inside out.”

You can find out more about the service on the Testlio site.

Image credit: Prakitta Lapphatthranan/Dreamstime.com