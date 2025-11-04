Trust in AI grows but implementation is slow

New research finds that business trust in autonomous AI is growing, with 57 percent of organizations saying they’re ‘very confident’ in the technology’s reliability in core business processes.

Yet, despite this increasing trust, implementation is lagging. The survey from Insight Enterprises shows that six in 10 organizations are stuck in pilot or experimental phases. Most are deploying AI in low-risk, narrowly defined areas, with only 24 percent using it in production for clearly scoped use cases.

The UK shows stronger AI maturity than its European peers, with nine percent of organizations having fully embedded AI into operations, the highest in the region, and ranking second in scaled deployment. However, the overall level of integration remains low, with most UK businesses (70 percent) yet to move beyond small-scale pilots.

Santo Orlando, practice director at Insight says, "While it is encouraging to see that nine percent of UK organizations have fully embedded AI into their operations -- the highest in Europe -- this also underscores the urgent need for companies to move beyond pilot phases. The UK has the potential to lead the way in strategic AI adoption, but realizing this potential requires a concerted effort to overcome the operational hurdles that currently impede progress. By embracing AI as a core component of their strategies, and grounding AI in business reality, UK organizations can unlock significant efficiencies and drive innovation."

Operational and organizational challenges slowing adoption include: technology integration issues (36 percent), skills gaps for managing AI systems (23 percent), cultural resistance (17 percent) and governance and compliance framework gaps (14 percent).

More than half (52 percent) of organizations say they prefer cloud-based AI, with 16 percent strongly in favor. Yet, 44 percent still lean toward on-premises solutions, often due to concerns around control, compliance and performance. Balancing cloud and on-premises workloads demands a level of maturity that many enterprises are yet to achieve.

Adrian Gregory, EMEA President at Insight says, “This research captures the general excitement about AI’s transformational potential, but also the challenges in successful implementation. There are limited outcomes from taking a technology led approach and just giving tools to teammates and hoping something will happen. More strategic transformations are often stuck in pilot phases.”

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com