Cooler Master launches QUBE 540, a compact and customizable PC case for modern builders

Cooler Master has announced the QUBE 540, a new compact PC case that can be built vertically or horizontally to suit different spaces and setups. The case offers a modular interior and supports open-source, downloadable 3D-printable parts, allowing users to build their own unique custom system.

QUBE 540 can stand upright or lie flat, making it a useful choice for anyone with smaller living or working spaces. Cooler Master describes the case as suitable for small apartments, dorm rooms, and creator studios, reflecting a growing trend toward compact but powerful PC builds. It measures 425 x 225 x 425mm excluding protrusions, or 438.5 x 225 x 492.1mm with them. It has an internal volume of 40.64L.

QUBE 540's modular structure lets users tweak airflow, GPU clearance, and core component placing, and will be suited to both novices and experienced builders alike.

Despite its smaller size, the QUBE 540 supports motherboards from ITX up to E-ATX (up to 280mm wide) and graphics cards up to 415mm long. It can also accommodate liquid-cooling setups with radiators up to 360mm.

Cooler Master and Prusa

Builders can download official and community-created 3D files to print accessories or modifications and Cooler Master has partnered with 3D printer manufacturer Prusa to make these printable add-ons readily available.

Wei Yang, General Manager of Cooler Master North America, said, “People want a case that adapts to their life, not the other way around. With QUBE 540, you can choose a vertical or horizontal system, move elements to optimize airflow and clearance, and personalize with 3D printable accessories. It is a compact case that invites creativity without adding complexity.”

You can check pricing and global availability for the QUBE 540 on the Cooler Master site. It comes in two color choices -- Moonstone and Stardust Iron.

What do you think about Cooler Master’s open-source approach to PC case design? Let us know in the comments.