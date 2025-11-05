Experts warn AI tools are fueling a rise in scams targeting older adults

Experts are warning that the rapid development and growing availability of artificial intelligence tools is leading to an alarming rise in cybercrimes targeting older adults. Since technology alone cannot stop social engineering, specialists suggest that seniors learn to recognize the recurring scam patterns that criminals have used for decades to steal money and personal data.

The surge in AI is giving cybercriminals new ways to deceive people, with elderly users often among the main targets. According to The Hidden Cost of Scams [PDF] report by Independent Age, adults over 65 in the UK lose an average of nearly £4,000 each, with total losses reaching about £7.4 billion.

“Seniors are often targeted because they usually have financial savings, own a home, and have a good credit score, all of which makes them attractive to scammers. Moreover, they are often more trusting and polite and usually have limited knowledge of AI tool capabilities and their use for scams, which makes them especially vulnerable. Nevertheless, while the tools change, scam scenarios remain the same. Learning to recognize them can help avoid financial losses,” says Tomas Sinicki, Managing Director at NordProtect.

Criminals now use advanced AI-based techniques to imitate trusted voices and faces, creating convincing impersonations that exploit emotion and urgency. By cloning voices and generating deepfake videos, scammers can convincingly pose as relatives or friends asking for emergency help.

The more personal media a criminal finds online, the easier it is to create these fake identities, and it’s a problem that’s only going to get worse and harder to detect as the technology improves.

AI systems can scrape large amounts of data from social media, allowing criminals to craft messages that feel personal and authentic, referencing specific details about a person’s life, such as trips, family events, or hobbies, making the deception even more believable.

Although the technology has changed, the underlying scams are the same as always. Romance scams involve fake relationships designed to extract money. Tech support scams trick seniors into granting access to their devices. Grandparent scams involve impersonating a family member in distress. Other schemes include false government threats, fake charities, or non-existent lottery wins that require a payment to claim.

Anyone who spends time on the web will have encountered at least some of them, but older, less tech savvy user are still falling for the same tricks.

Scam embarrassment

“The major issue is that seniors are less likely to report fraud. They either don’t know how to report it or feel embarrassed about having been tricked. Being scammed should be seen as no more shameful than being pickpocketed or having your house robbed. As fraud moves from highly technical methods to psychological ones, even cybersecurity professionals sometimes fall victim to social engineering,” says Sinicki.

He advises older adults to stay alert to common warning signs, such as urgent or secretive requests, unexpected money transfers, or unusual account activity.

Recognizing traditional scam storylines remains one of the best defenses, as even the most advanced AI tools often follow these tried and tested scripts.

Photo Credit: racorn/Shutterstock