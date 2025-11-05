Finally! WhatsApp launches official Apple Watch app with messaging and voice note support

After years of requests, WhatsApp is finally, fully available on Apple Watch. The app gives users access to many of the core messaging functions found on the phone version, including reading and responding to chats, recording and sending voice messages, and viewing photos and stickers.

The new app will allow users to check messages, respond with quick replies, and listen to or send voice notes directly through the watch. If you rely on WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends, family or work, you can now use it while on a run, during a commute, or in situations where using a phone isn’t possible.

The new Apple Watch version supports full message viewing, so users can read complete conversations instead of partial snippets. Call notifications are also integrated, allowing wearers to see who is calling without looking at their iPhone. This copies how iMessage or standard text alerts are handled on the device.

WhatsApp voice messaging

Voice messaging support means users can record short notes through the built-in microphone and send them instantly. Emoji reactions are also supported, so you can respond quickly without typing. And who doesn’t love receiving a lone thumbs up emoji reply to a carefully worded message?

Images and stickers appear clearly on the display, similar to the phone app. A larger portion of chat history is now visible on-screen, making ongoing conversations easier/possible to follow.

As with all versions of WhatsApp, the app maintains end-to-end encryption, so personal messages and calls remain private.

The new WhatsApp app requires an Apple Watch Series 4 or newer running watchOS 10 or later.

What do you think about WhatsApp’s arrival on Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments.

