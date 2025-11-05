Microsoft hits Windows 10 users with misleading ‘end of support’ messages

Given the publicity Microsoft has given to the end of mainstream support for Windows 10, there are few users who are unaware if this fact. And with the promotion of the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, most are also aware that there is still a way to get updates.

So, there was a mixture of surprise and anger when users signed up to receive Extended Security Updates started it see a message informing them that “Your version of Windows has reached the end of support”.

The problem affects Windows 10, version 22H2; Windows 10, version 21H2 and it will probably not surprise you that it was caused by a problematic update. Specifically, it is the KB5066791 update – or the October security update – released around three weeks ago.

Explaining the issue, Microsoft says:

The message, "Your version of Windows has reached the end of support", might incorrectly display in the Windows Update Settings page for the following OS versions: ​Windows 10, version 22H2 Pro, Education or Enterprise editions that are correctly enrolled in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program and configured with an ESU product key

​Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021

​Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 The message might occur after installing Windows updates released on or after October 14, 2025 (KB5066791). This issue only involves the incorrect display of the "end of support" message. ​Windows 10 devices that have an activated ESU license will continue to receive security updates.

​Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 remain in support and will continue to receive security updates according to their respective lifecycles.

Microsoft has since used a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) to address the problem, but the company concedes that this will not have fixed things for everyone.

The company goes on to say:

Microsoft pushed a cloud configuration update to correct this issue. However, you might not receive this update if the device: ​is not connected to the internet,

​has disabled OneSettings downloads through Group Policy,

​has restrictive firewall settings,

​or otherwise blocks dynamic updates. If you are still seeing the incorrect "end of support" message, enterprise-managed devices managed by IT departments can resolve the issue using Known Issue Rollback (KIR) by installing and configuring the special Group Policy listed below. Group Policy downloads with Group Policy name: ​Download for Windows 10, version 21H2 and 22H2 — KB5066791 251020_20401 Known Issue Rollback The special Group Policy can be found in Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > KB5066791 251020_20401 Known Issue Rollback > Windows 10, version 20H2, 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2. For information on deploying and configuring this special Group Policy, please see How to use Group Policy to deploy a Known Issue Rollback. Important: You will need to install and configure the Group Policy, setting the KB5066791 251020_20401 Known Issue Rollback value to Disabled, to resolve this issue. You will also need to restart your device(s) to apply the group policy setting.

There are plans to include the fix in a future update. Referring to this, Microsoft says: “Once the update with the resolution is released, organizations will not need to install and configure this Group Policy to address this issue.”

Image credit: Monticelllo / Dreamstime.com