Microsoft makes its first references to Windows 11 26H1

No Comments
Windows 11 26H1

It may not have been long since Microsoft finally released the Windows 11 25H2 update, but the company is already working away on the next big release. We know little about it, but Microsoft has – perhaps accidentally – released code that makes reference to Windows 11 26H1.

This is the first time that Microsoft has referred to this particular branch of Windows 11 development, lending some credibility to the rumors that this was the next feature update for the operating system. So, what do we know?

In short: not a lot. What is curious about the sudden revelation of Windows 11 26H1 is the way in which it was discovered – via a patch for Windows 10.

When Microsoft released the KB5066791 update for Windows 10 recently, it led to a strange problem that resulted in users seeing End of Support for the operating system. In pushing out a fix in the form of a Known Issue Rollback (KIR), Microsoft revealed the upcoming update in the code.

As reported by Deskmodder, buried in the code is the following reference:

<string id=“SUPPORTED_Windows_11_0_26H1_Only” Windows 11, version 26H1</string>

What we do know about Windows 11 26H1 is that it is codenamed Bromine, and is currently a Canary build bearing the version number 27xxx. We also know that this is an update that is destined for devices with the Snapdragon X2 Elite – that is, ARM devices.

Keeping in mind the fact that we know Microsoft has a Windows 11 26H2 update release planned for non-ARM devices, we have to wonder whether ARM devices will get 26H1 and 26H2. And if this is not the case, will Windows 26H1 give us any hints about what we can expect from 26H2?

At the moment it is hard to do much beyond speculate, but it is interesting to see the inner workings of Microsoft exposed in this way – whether intentional or not.

Image credit: Deskmodder

Tags: , , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft hits Windows 10 users with misleading ‘end of support’ messages

Microsoft makes its first references to Windows 11 26H1

Microsoft says irritating update and shutdown bug has been wiped from Windows 11

New AI testing solution helps avoid hallucinations

Agon by AOC announces first QD-OLED gaming monitors

More than half of retailers pay up when hit by ransomware

Ashampoo Backup Pro 27 adds streamlined interface and faster cloud backups

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is making every PC an AI PC with new Hey Copilot voice command

15 Comments

Apple, predictably, thinks Windows 10 users should move to macOS – here’s why

15 Comments

Windows 11 installation no longer lets you skip creating a Microsoft Account

13 Comments

Nearly a third of US and UK consumers plan to switch internet providers, survey finds

6 Comments

CCleaner 7 debuts with redesigned interface and smarter cleanup tools

5 Comments

Microsoft says Windows update may have caused login problems

4 Comments

Mozilla commits to updating Firefox on Windows 10

3 Comments

Windows 10's end of life is only days away -- WhyNotWin11 explains why your PC may not qualify for Windows 11

3 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.