Identity for AI aims to bring accountability and trust to enterprise AI systems

Ping Identity has introduced Identity for AI, a new enterprise solution aimed at securing and enabling the growing use of autonomous AI agents. The platform focuses on embedding trust, visibility, and accountability into agentic systems as businesses begin to adopt AI-driven processes across operations and commerce.

The company said the technology will help organizations manage the risks and opportunities of agent-based automation by making sure that each AI entity operates within defined, auditable boundaries.

“AI agents are changing how business gets done,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “With Identity for AI, we give organizations the guardrails to innovate responsibly and with confidence through enterprise-grade identity management. Identity is becoming the universal language of accountability -- for humans and agents alike. It’s how every AI decision can be verified and trusted.”

Identity for AI

The platform offers a unified structure for managing the agent lifecycle from registration through decommissioning. It brings together visibility, access management, authentication, and oversight under one control system to allow enterprises to understand which agents are operating across their environments, the permissions they hold, and the data they access.

Identity for AI introduces features that extend its existing identity and access management capabilities into the agent domain. Intelligent Access Control for Agents will authenticate and authorize machine-driven actions using enterprise-grade policies.

An Agent Registration and Management function will allow companies to create and maintain an inventory of agents while enforcing rules for interaction and data sharing.

The product also includes the MCP Gateway, a new security layer that enforces just-in-time credentials and monitors activity for policy violations. This integrates data loss prevention tools and session recording to improve visibility into AI-driven operations. The solution supports what Ping Identity calls Secretless Agentic Identity, allowing the use of temporary tokens and integrations with third-party credential stores to reduce exposure.

Human Delegation and Oversight features ensure that people remain accountable for sensitive operations. The system includes review mechanisms and consent controls that keep human operators informed about agent decisions. It also includes Agent Detection and Defense tools to identify rogue or unauthorized agents and defend against impersonation or malicious activity.

Identity for AI is expected to become generally available in early 2026. Ping says it plans additional releases throughout the year to visibility, governance, and privileged-access protections for enterprises.

