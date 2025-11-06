Intuit launches agentic AI consumer platform for year-round money management

Intuit has introduced an all-in-one Agentic AI-driven consumer platform that combines Credit Karma and TurboTax into a single system to deliver year-round control of personal finances. The company says this unified platform will help users manage credit, debt, wealth building, and tax preparation in one place, powered by advanced AI and supported by a network of 13,000 human experts across the United States.

The platform is built to predict and automate key financial actions, offering what Intuit calls “done-for-you” daily management and wealth optimization. It uses Agentic AI to identify opportunities for users to improve their money situation while combining automation with personalized guidance from human experts. According to the company, this hybrid approach will provide faster access to cash, smarter tax management, and ongoing financial support tailored to individual circumstances.

Agentic AI

“With over 75 percent of American households earning less than $100K annually and 57 percent of active Credit Karma members managing revolving debt, personal finances can feel overwhelming with no single resource for all money needs,” said Mark Notarainni, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Group, Intuit, Inc.

“We are automating the tedium out of finances, empowering consumers to spend less time wondering, worrying or doing, and more time confidently living their best lives. Intuit’s combination of TurboTax and Credit Karma is the only Consumer Platform that helps customers make better everyday financial decisions, then actively works in their best interest to find them more money, easier and faster,” he added.

The system includes several new AI tools. Credit Spark converts everyday payments like rent, phone, and utility bills into credit-building activity with no fees or new debt. My Cards within Credit Karma helps users monitor and maximize rewards on existing credit cards by analyzing spending patterns and reminding them about expiring benefits. A forthcoming Debt Assistant will automate strategies to manage and pay down revolving debt.

Credit Karma’s Tax Assistant shifts tax preparation from an annual task to an ongoing process by gathering information year-round, aiming to have most of a user’s tax filing ready ahead of time.

TurboTax’s automated filing further expands this by using generative AI to populate data for common tax forms, reducing manual input and time spent on paperwork.

Intuit is also expanding access to human tax experts via local TurboTax stores and expert offices, allowing both in-person and virtual appointments. The company says this hybrid model gives consumers access to tailored tax support while maintaining convenience.

Additional features include Refund Advance, which can provide up to $4,000 instantly after IRS acceptance, and Enhanced Refund Advance for TurboTax Expert Full Service customers, offering up to $10,000.

Customers using Credit Karma Money accounts can also receive refunds up to five days earlier without added cost.

The platform integrates these offerings into what Intuit describes as a single “system of intelligence,” combining data, automation, and human guidance to streamline personal finance management.

What do you think about Intuit’s new all-in-one AI-driven Consumer Platform? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com