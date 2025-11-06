IT leaders want to see AI integrated into their technology stack

A new survey of more than 830 global IT decision makers finds that 94 percent are looking for ways to integrate AI into their technology stack, with 33 percent naming it a top priority. However, only 19 percent say that demonstrating AI usage and effectiveness is a top priority for next year.

The study from Flexera also shows that 80 percent of IT leaders report increased spending on AI applications and over a third believe they’re overspending. Additionally, 73 percent say their SaaS and cloud infrastructure costs have risen, with 67 percent stating that cloud expenses weigh heavily on their IT budgets.

"AI has moved beyond the hype phase and is now a critical component of IT strategy," says Brian Shannon, chief technology officer at Flexera. “As organizations harness AI’s potential, they face significant challenges in demonstrating ROI and managing the associated costs and risks. Success will depend on thoughtful curation of data, closing visibility gaps and a disciplined approach that balances agility with control.”

Reducing IT costs (24 percent) and security risks (22 percent) remain among the top three priorities for IT leaders, as organizations struggle to balance innovation, resiliency and fiscal responsibility. 70 percent of IT leaders believe business units purchase more cloud and SaaS applications than they’re aware of.

There’s a growing gap between data access and data value. While 90 percent of IT leaders say their teams have access to the data needed for decision-making, 94 percent admit they must invest in tools and technologies to extract meaningful value from it.

Sustainability is increasingly an issue too, with 94 percent saying it’s increasing in importance within their organizations, yet 87 percent believe their organizations need to enhance their approach to sustainable IT practices.

The full report is available from the Flexera site.

Image credit: Tongsupatman/Dreamstime.com