Spotify Wrapped is now a weekly rather than annual event

No Comments
Spotify

While it would be an exaggeration to say that Spotify Wrapped is the highlight of the year, the annual look back at what you’ve listened to over the past year is an interesting bit of fun. Sadly, the wait between one Wrapped and the next is incredibly long, but this is changing.

Spotify has announced the introduction of new listening stats which will be updated on a weekly basis. While not, strictly speaking, a weekly version of Spotify Wrapped, it is pretty close.

In a blog post about the new, more frequent, means of access statistics about streaming music listening, the company says: “At Spotify, we’re always finding new ways to bring you closer to the music that moves you, turning sound into something personal. From the playlists that match your mood to the tracks that take you back, your story unfolds one song at a time, wherever you are”.

Going on to provide more detail about the weekly ‘lite’ version of Spotify Wrapped, the company continues:

Now we’re introducing listening stats to help you relive your week in music in a fun, shareable snapshot.

Available to Free and Premium users in more than 60 markets worldwide, this new feature shows your top artists and songs from the past four weeks, and it serves up playlists inspired by what you love or tracks you might want to queue up next. Each week, it also includes a special highlight that captures what makes your listening unique, whether it’s a milestone, a new discovery, or a fan moment.

It’s all about exploring your unique music taste and maybe uncovering something new along the way, just like you do with daylist, Release Radar, and Discover Weekly. Want the full story of your year in music? That’s what Wrapped is for.

You can also share your stats directly from the app with friends on Spotify or externally on Instagram, WhatsApp, and more.

If you want to check out your statistics right now, just use the following simple steps:

  1. Click on your profile image to open the menu and click the “listening stats” tab.
  2. Check out your top artists, songs, and insights.
  3. Tap Share to post your weekly stats or individual highlights.

Share your thoughts about the new option. Does this feel like a good companion to Spotify Wrapped? Do you think it provides sufficient detail?

Image Credit: Patrickmcdonnell / Dreamstime.com

Tags: , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Spotify Wrapped is now a weekly rather than annual event

Intuit launches agentic AI consumer platform for year-round money management

Identity for AI aims to bring accountability and trust to enterprise AI systems

CISO budgets increase with identity and data protection top priorities

IT leaders want to see AI integrated into their technology stack

Google Maps to receive AI upgrade powered by Gemini

AI makes holiday shopping scams harder to spot

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft is making every PC an AI PC with new Hey Copilot voice command

15 Comments

Apple, predictably, thinks Windows 10 users should move to macOS – here’s why

15 Comments

Nearly a third of US and UK consumers plan to switch internet providers, survey finds

6 Comments

Microsoft says Windows update may have caused login problems

4 Comments

Mozilla commits to updating Firefox on Windows 10

3 Comments

Microsoft brings new Start menu experience to Windows 11 Insiders

3 Comments

PowerToys update throws users into mode switching confusion

3 Comments

Windows 10's end of life is only days away -- WhyNotWin11 explains why your PC may not qualify for Windows 11

3 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.