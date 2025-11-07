Spotify Wrapped is now a weekly rather than annual event

While it would be an exaggeration to say that Spotify Wrapped is the highlight of the year, the annual look back at what you’ve listened to over the past year is an interesting bit of fun. Sadly, the wait between one Wrapped and the next is incredibly long, but this is changing.

Spotify has announced the introduction of new listening stats which will be updated on a weekly basis. While not, strictly speaking, a weekly version of Spotify Wrapped, it is pretty close.

In a blog post about the new, more frequent, means of access statistics about streaming music listening, the company says: “At Spotify, we’re always finding new ways to bring you closer to the music that moves you, turning sound into something personal. From the playlists that match your mood to the tracks that take you back, your story unfolds one song at a time, wherever you are”.

Going on to provide more detail about the weekly ‘lite’ version of Spotify Wrapped, the company continues:

Now we’re introducing listening stats to help you relive your week in music in a fun, shareable snapshot. Available to Free and Premium users in more than 60 markets worldwide, this new feature shows your top artists and songs from the past four weeks, and it serves up playlists inspired by what you love or tracks you might want to queue up next. Each week, it also includes a special highlight that captures what makes your listening unique, whether it’s a milestone, a new discovery, or a fan moment. It’s all about exploring your unique music taste and maybe uncovering something new along the way, just like you do with daylist, Release Radar, and Discover Weekly. Want the full story of your year in music? That’s what Wrapped is for. You can also share your stats directly from the app with friends on Spotify or externally on Instagram, WhatsApp, and more.

If you want to check out your statistics right now, just use the following simple steps:

Click on your profile image to open the menu and click the “listening stats” tab. Check out your top artists, songs, and insights. Tap Share to post your weekly stats or individual highlights.

Share your thoughts about the new option. Does this feel like a good companion to Spotify Wrapped? Do you think it provides sufficient detail?

Image Credit: Patrickmcdonnell / Dreamstime.com