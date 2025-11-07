WhatsApp will soon support third-party chats

The wide range of messaging apps now available is great in terms of choice, but it also means that you almost certainly have contacts scattered across a number of different platforms. In turn, this means that you have had to install a large number of app in order to ensure that you are able to contact everyone that you need to.

But this could soon be changing for WhatsApp users. Several years ago, there were various messaging apps that could be used to conduct cross-platform chats, so you could use one app instead of several. This looks to be the direction in which WhatsApp is heading.

While this sort of functionality is something that users have been asking for and will welcome, it is unlikely that WhatsApp is making this move entirely willingly. The fact that the company is first looking to introduce third-party messaging in Europe strongly suggests that this is an attempt to avoid anti-competition related fines.

This is the thinking of WABetaInfo who shared news of the company’s latest plans in this direction. The site spotted that the latest beta version of the Android edition of WhatsApp includes a new Settings > Account > Third-party chats setting for some users in Europe.

WABetaInfo explains:

Third-party chats on WhatsApp will support essential features like sending messages, photos, videos, voice messages, and documents. Users can manage incoming messages using either a combined inbox or a separated one, depending on their preference. Customization options include push notifications, media upload quality, and in-app alerts to tailor the experience. While certain native features such as status updates, stickers, and disappearing messages are not supported, WhatsApp ensures a simple and secure cross-platform communication system.

The site goes on to provide a little more detail about the functionality of the upcoming feature:

Users can now chat with people on eligible third-party messaging apps directly through WhatsApp, expanding communication beyond traditional boundaries. However, it's important to note that these third-party apps may follow different data protection and security practices compared to WhatsApp. When communicating across platforms, your phone number can be used by people on third-party apps to contact you, but no other personal information is shared. This ensures that privacy is largely preserved while still enabling interoperability. Users should also be aware that people previously blocked on WhatsApp may still be able to contact them through third-party chats, depending on the app's rules. WhatsApp cannot access or read the messages exchanged in third-party chats, as they remain end-to-end encrypted. These messages are handled directly by the interoperable service, maintaining privacy at every stage. Before using the feature, WhatsApp recommends reviewing each app's privacy and data handling policies to make an informed choice.

At this stage, the little-known BirdyChat is the only supported third-party app, but this will obviously change over time. Developers will have to work on making other apps compatible with WhatsApp if they would like to be involved in third-party chats.

WABetaInfo talks a little about the legislation that is likely driving WhatsApp new feature:

The introduction of third-party chats is directly tied to WhatsApp's effort to comply with new European interoperability regulations. These rules, outlined under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), require large messaging platforms to open communication channels to other services. By following these regulations, WhatsApp ensures that users in the European Region benefit from greater choice and transparency in digital communication. It also reinforces the company's dedication to maintaining end-to-end encryption while meeting legal requirements. With this functionality, users will gain the ability to communicate seamlessly across multiple messaging apps without needing separate accounts or installations. This means that connecting with friends, family, or colleagues on different platforms becomes much simpler. Cross-platform messaging enhances accessibility, reduces app fragmentation, and makes digital communication more unified. At the same time, by interacting with WhatsApp users through third-party chats, people on other messaging apps might discover the app's features and advantages, which could motivate them to install WhatsApp.

Is this something you welcome? Do you want to see third-party chat support extend beyond Europe?